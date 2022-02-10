Cost of pedestrian bridge over Ohio 4 creates ‘sticker shock;’ grants would take at least 5 years

City of Monroe Mayor Keith Funk said he experienced “sticker shock” after reviewing estimates to build a pedestrian/bicyclist bridge over Ohio 4 near Bicentennial Commons Park.
In a study prepared by LJB Inc. that cost the city $9,000, it estimated the preliminary construction costs for a shared-use path bridge at about $5 million. City Manager Bill Brock forwarded the study to the seven council members and sought their feedback at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Brock told council that it would take at least five years to secure the possible grants from Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments to build the bridge that would carry pedestrians and bicyclists over Ohio 4 to the park, formerly Americana park. The bridge would be located near the intersection of Roden Park Drive and Ohio 4.
A bridge is needed due to the increased foot and bike traffic expected to be generated when the park and Great Miami River Trail are fully operational, according to Brock. He said Ohio 4, a divided highway, is too dangerous for people to cross without a bridge.
Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh called the price tag “a lot of money” and she was concerned what potential impact the project would have on the city’s general fund.
She also said since the park isn’t fully operational, it’s like the city is putting the “cart before the horse” by having these type of discussions.
First-year council member Marc Bellapianta added: “I could not vote for this with a clear conscience.”
Funk added: “Today is not the right time.”
Brock assured council the study was conducted just to secure accurate estimates and potential alignments. He’d like to see the bridge completed by the time the Great Miami River Trail is connected to Monroe.
McElfresh questioned whether Monroe residents or those living outside the city would use the bridge more. She’d like the burden of building the bridge shared by other communities.
The bridge cross-section would accommodate a 12 foot useable width on a concrete deck and include railing, vandal protection fencing, and curbing or kick plates to prevent drainage onto Ohio 4, according to the report.
Pedestrian and bicycle bridges, similarly to other public infrastructure capital projects in Ohio, have historically received public grant funding from a variety of sources, the report said.
In other news:
Monroe Police Department retired one K-9 officer and introduced his replacement during Tuesday’s meeting.
Helix and his handler, Monroe police officer Mike Doughman, were recognized for their seven years of service to the department and Police Chief Bob Buchanan presented Helix with an oversized bone.
Buchanan said Helix was responsible for more than 50 apprehensions. The “highlight” of Helix’s career came several years ago when he located an elderly Hamilton Twp. man with dementia.
Then Buchanan introduced Helix’s replacement, K-9 officer Nelson, a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd who also will be assigned to Doughman.
ESTIMATED COST TO BUILD PEDESTRIAN/BIKE BRIDGE OVER OHIO 4
Construction: $3,759,000
Engineering Services: $565,000
Construction Administration and Inspection: $376,000 (10% of construction)
Aesthetics: $200,000
Environmental Services: $50,000
Right-of-Way: $50,000
Utilities: $20,000
Total Project Cost: $5,020,000
SOURCE: LJB Inc.
