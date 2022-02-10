Cost of pedestrian bridge over Ohio 4 creates ‘sticker shock;’ grants would take at least 5 years

She also said since the park isn’t fully operational, it’s like the city is putting the “cart before the horse” by having these type of discussions.

First-year council member Marc Bellapianta added: “I could not vote for this with a clear conscience.”

Funk added: “Today is not the right time.”

Brock assured council the study was conducted just to secure accurate estimates and potential alignments. He’d like to see the bridge completed by the time the Great Miami River Trail is connected to Monroe.

McElfresh questioned whether Monroe residents or those living outside the city would use the bridge more. She’d like the burden of building the bridge shared by other communities.

The bridge cross-section would accommodate a 12 foot useable width on a concrete deck and include railing, vandal protection fencing, and curbing or kick plates to prevent drainage onto Ohio 4, according to the report.

Pedestrian and bicycle bridges, similarly to other public infrastructure capital projects in Ohio, have historically received public grant funding from a variety of sources, the report said.

In other news:

Monroe Police Department retired one K-9 officer and introduced his replacement during Tuesday’s meeting.

Helix and his handler, Monroe police officer Mike Doughman, were recognized for their seven years of service to the department and Police Chief Bob Buchanan presented Helix with an oversized bone.

Buchanan said Helix was responsible for more than 50 apprehensions. The “highlight” of Helix’s career came several years ago when he located an elderly Hamilton Twp. man with dementia.

Then Buchanan introduced Helix’s replacement, K-9 officer Nelson, a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd who also will be assigned to Doughman.

ESTIMATED COST TO BUILD PEDESTRIAN/BIKE BRIDGE OVER OHIO 4

Construction: $3,759,000

Engineering Services: $565,000

Construction Administration and Inspection: $376,000 (10% of construction)

Aesthetics: $200,000

Environmental Services: $50,000

Right-of-Way: $50,000

Utilities: $20,000

Total Project Cost: $5,020,000

SOURCE: LJB Inc.