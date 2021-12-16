Top local news for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

It was a long, agonizing process, but Gillespie had a big smile as the tank was being moved into position after a trip from Columbus.

The 57-ton M60A3 battle tank was released from the Army through its Army Donations Program.

Man dies after being struck on Middletown roadway

A man was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking in the 1700 block of University Boulevard in Middletown, according to city officials.

Police were called to the scene at 9:21 p.m. They are still investigating the accident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by police.

West Chester police urge drivers to ‘get the fob out’

Caption West Chester Police are empowering drivers by reminding them to “get the fob out” of vehicles when parked or left unattended. CONTRIBUTED Caption West Chester Police are empowering drivers by reminding them to “get the fob out” of vehicles when parked or left unattended. CONTRIBUTED

“Get the Fob Out,” the West Chester Police Dept. is warning — with an explanation.

The department says it aims to remind drivers of key-less vehicles that, when parked or left unattended, they must secure their vehicle and their valuables.

If you see someone carelessly leaving car keys behind, tell them to get the fob out. The West Chester Police Dept. asks residents to spread the word with hashtag #GetTheFobOut on social media.

Exiting Fairfield mayor, council members honored for their years of service

Caption Fairfield City Council honored for our its members on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Mayor Steve Miller and Council members Chad Oberson, Mark Scharringhausen, and Bill Woeste will all leave elected office at the end of the year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman Caption Fairfield City Council honored for our its members on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Mayor Steve Miller and Council members Chad Oberson, Mark Scharringhausen, and Bill Woeste will all leave elected office at the end of the year. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Before the four new members of Fairfield City Council take their oaths of office, the current council honored on Monday the four leaving the dais at year’s end.

Mayor Steve Miller honored Councilmembers Mark Scharringhausen, Chad Oberson and Bill Woeste for their years of service.

“As we always do, this is the last meeting of the year and there’s a few of us that won’t be back next year,” Miller said.

Co-chair of Broad Street Bash dies; called ‘pillar of our community’

Caption Tim Lewis, co-chair of the Broad Street Bash in Middletown, died Tuesday at home. He was 63. FILE PHOTO Caption Tim Lewis, co-chair of the Broad Street Bash in Middletown, died Tuesday at home. He was 63. FILE PHOTO

A Middletown resident who dedicated years to organizing community events was remembered for his volunteer efforts and his love of his family and friends.

Tim Lewis, who co-chaired Broad Street Bash, a downtown music festival, and was instrumental in fireworks displays in the city, died Tuesday at home. He was 63.

As word spread of his passing, there were numerous Facebook posts and he was remembered by both Middletown City Council candidates who were sworn in Tuesday night.

Best of 2021: Top crime stories from Butler County courts this year

Caption Brittany Gosney, standing with attorney David Washington, was given the maximum sentence for killing her son, James Hutchinson, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of child endangering and received a life sentence with possibility of parole after 21 years. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Brittany Gosney, standing with attorney David Washington, was given the maximum sentence for killing her son, James Hutchinson, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of child endangering and received a life sentence with possibility of parole after 21 years. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The murder of a 6-year-old Middletown boy by his mother as she attempted to abandon her three children shocked the community and gained national media attention. James Hutchinson’s death, the search for his body in the Ohio River and the conviction of those responsible dominated Butler County crime and court news in 2021.

