Top local news for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Man charged for dousing woman, baby with hot grease as they slept
A man who served a previous prison term for a fatal beating is now charged with felonious assault for allegedly throwing hot grease on a Hamilton woman and a baby.
On Dec. 21, the injured woman called dispatchers about 7:50 a.m. screaming that someone had broken into her Grand Boulevard residence and burned her and the child.
“Somebody ran in my house,” she told dispatchers. “I am burned. Me and my baby are burned.”
Major projects expected in Middletown, Monroe and Madison Twp.
Three Butler County communities, Middletown, Monroe and Madison Twp., have some major projects planned in 2022, according to leaders.
Some of those plans call for additional paving in Middletown, continued work on a community park in Monroe and designing a roundabout at one of the county’s most dangerous intersections in Madison Twp.
After running down all Middletown accomplished this year and plans for 2022, City Manager Jim Palenick said: “We set the stage for a really promising future.”
10 things to do in SW Ohio this week
The holiday activities may have ended but the entertainment in Southwest Ohio is staying strong. Here are some options for things to do this week.
Man sentenced for sex crimes against patients in Warren Co. faces similar charges in Butler Co.
A Middletown man sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with assisted living patients in Warren County is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom today on similar charges.
Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, who was a nurses aid, was indicted November by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.
He is scheduled to appear in county common pleas Judge Michael Oster’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing.
‘Mirrors & Veils’ exhibit looks at the meaning of being human
The Fitton Center’s latest exhibition, “Mirrors & Veils” explores the boundaries of identity and the human condition through silk paintings, masked jesters and layered drawings.
“It’s absolutely stunning work that’s gone into our exhibition. We have artists that are both local, as close as West Chester, and as far away as Hawaii, involved in this exhibition,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The exhibition showcases three artists, who seem to be talking about some of the same things, but they are also coming from very unique and original, personal and cultural perspectives.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County
Photos of Butler County people and events from January 2002.