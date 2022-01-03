Top local news for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

On Dec. 21, the injured woman called dispatchers about 7:50 a.m. screaming that someone had broken into her Grand Boulevard residence and burned her and the child.

“Somebody ran in my house,” she told dispatchers. “I am burned. Me and my baby are burned.”

Major projects expected in Middletown, Monroe and Madison Twp.

Caption Representatives from RINKA made a presentation last week to city council about the possible redevelopment of the Towne Mall. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Three Butler County communities, Middletown, Monroe and Madison Twp., have some major projects planned in 2022, according to leaders.

Some of those plans call for additional paving in Middletown, continued work on a community park in Monroe and designing a roundabout at one of the county’s most dangerous intersections in Madison Twp.

After running down all Middletown accomplished this year and plans for 2022, City Manager Jim Palenick said: “We set the stage for a really promising future.”

10 things to do in SW Ohio this week

Caption The winter farmers market at the Muhlhauser Barn in West Chester Twp. opened for business last month to about 200 shoppers. CONTRIBUTED

The holiday activities may have ended but the entertainment in Southwest Ohio is staying strong. Here are some options for things to do this week.

Man sentenced for sex crimes against patients in Warren Co. faces similar charges in Butler Co.

Caption Godbless E. Arinze Uwadiegwu Credit: Warren County Jail

A Middletown man sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with assisted living patients in Warren County is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom today on similar charges.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, who was a nurses aid, was indicted November by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear in county common pleas Judge Michael Oster’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing.

‘Mirrors & Veils’ exhibit looks at the meaning of being human

Caption Silk paintings, masked jesters and layered drawings reflect on identity and the way we see ourselves as part of the Fitton Center's latest exhibition, "Mirrors & Veils," which will be on display through Fri., Jan 21. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Fitton Center’s latest exhibition, “Mirrors & Veils” explores the boundaries of identity and the human condition through silk paintings, masked jesters and layered drawings.

“It’s absolutely stunning work that’s gone into our exhibition. We have artists that are both local, as close as West Chester, and as far away as Hawaii, involved in this exhibition,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

The exhibition showcases three artists, who seem to be talking about some of the same things, but they are also coming from very unique and original, personal and cultural perspectives.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County

Caption Greg Lynch/Journal-News President George Bush signs the education bill . From left to right standing are Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and Education Secretary Rod Paige, U.S. Rep. John Boehner. Children with Bush are Tez Taylor, left, and Cecilia Pallcio, right.

Photos of Butler County people and events from January 2002.

