Top local news for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

“We don’t have anything that says exactly what it was, but ... we expect it’s going to be people who were not supposed to be in there,” said Chief Mark Mercer.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and while there was some damage, there wasn’t a lot to the structure, the chief said. The Hamilton Fire Department received mutual aid from five area departments: Liberty, Ross, Fairfield, and St. Clair townships, and the city of Fairfield.

READ THE FULL STORY

Bomb threat closes elementary school in Lakota district

Caption Officials from the 17,000-student Lakota Schools this week announced the resumption of plans to possibly move ahead toward building new schools or renovating learning spaces to accommodate the needs of students in the coming decades. The plans were largely slowed by the onset of the COVID-19 in March 2020. (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Officials from the 17,000-student Lakota Schools this week announced the resumption of plans to possibly move ahead toward building new schools or renovating learning spaces to accommodate the needs of students in the coming decades. The plans were largely slowed by the onset of the COVID-19 in March 2020. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Freedom Elementary School in West Chester Twp. is closed today due to a bomb threat, but police have found no evidence the threat is real.

A bomb threat was called into the Ohio State Highway Patrol anonymous tip line last night for Freedom Elementary. Officers and the K9s have been at the school and found nothing, “out of an abundance of caution, Lakota decided to close Freedom today,” township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.

West Chester police are investigating the threat and will be on hand when students return to school on Tuesday.

READ THE FULL STORY

Deputy rescues woman, dog after they fall through ice on Liberty Twp. pond

Caption Butler County Sheriff's deputy Evan Depew, who is trained in emergency response services, pulled a Liberty Twp. woman and dog to safety after the dog fell into a frozen pond and the woman went in after it. CONTRIBUTED Caption Butler County Sheriff's deputy Evan Depew, who is trained in emergency response services, pulled a Liberty Twp. woman and dog to safety after the dog fell into a frozen pond and the woman went in after it. CONTRIBUTED

A Liberty Twp. woman and dog are doing well after being rescued by a deputy on Sunday when they fell through ice, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Evan Depew was on routine patrol about 4 p.m. when a call was received at Four Bridges on St. Andrew’s Cross for a dog in the pond behind the condos. Depew is also a member of Emergency Response Services. The quick response to this call saved the lives of the woman and the dog, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog wandered off and walked onto the pond, breaking through the ice. The woman crawled onto the ice to save her dog and broke through the ice and submerged into the freezing water. Depew pulled both to safety.

READ THE FULL STORY

Miami instructors working to form faculty union in wake of job cuts

Caption Some of Miami University’s teachers are trying to form a union to engage their employer in collective bargaining. That’s according to a recent announcement made by officials of the Faculty Alliance ofMiami University (FAM), who said their unionizing effort “was prompted by longstanding issues with working conditions, compensation, shared governance, and academic freedom.” (File Photo\Journal-News) Caption Some of Miami University’s teachers are trying to form a union to engage their employer in collective bargaining. That’s according to a recent announcement made by officials of the Faculty Alliance ofMiami University (FAM), who said their unionizing effort “was prompted by longstanding issues with working conditions, compensation, shared governance, and academic freedom.” (File Photo\Journal-News)

Some of Miami University’s educators are trying to form a union to engage their employer in collective bargaining.

That’s according to a recent announcement made by officials of the Faculty Alliance of Miami University, who said their unionizing effort “was prompted by longstanding issues with working conditions, compensation, shared governance, and academic freedom.”

“As a faculty member at Miami for the last 16 years, I’ve seen the relationship between upper administration and faculty deteriorate,” said Todd Edwards, professor in the Department of Teacher Education and among the faculty members pushing for forming a union.

READ THE FULL STORY

After years, searching continues for Butler County adults who vanished

Caption Debbie Estes papers the west side of Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2011 with flyers of her son, William DiSilvestro, 28, who was reported missing Feb. 11. Known as Billy D., he suffers from epilepsy and was last seen on Ross Avenue. Over 100 people--friends, family and strangers--turned out to help her search. "I'm not a rich person but I feel rich today," she said, regarding the turnout to help her find her son. Caption Debbie Estes papers the west side of Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2011 with flyers of her son, William DiSilvestro, 28, who was reported missing Feb. 11. Known as Billy D., he suffers from epilepsy and was last seen on Ross Avenue. Over 100 people--friends, family and strangers--turned out to help her search. "I'm not a rich person but I feel rich today," she said, regarding the turnout to help her find her son.

Hamilton mom Debbie Winkler Estes was in tears last week when she talked about the disappearance of her son William “Billy” DiSilvestro. Today marks 11 years since the 28-year-old vanished without a trace and 11 years of anguish for his mother.

It was bitter cold during the early morning hours of Feb. 7, 2011, when DiSilvestro, known to friends as “Billy D,” left a Rossville neighborhood house after a party and was never seen again. He left his phone at a friend’s house and had no money.

“It’s sadder every year,” Estes said in a choking voice. “At this point, I just want my son. I don’t care what happened. Who did what. I don’t care about about that, I just want my kid.”

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Hamilton’s Bob Harris is so tough, he beat Chuck Norris in karate

Caption Lifelong Hamilton resident Bob “Moo Duk Kwan” Harris has been teaching karate since 1969, including more than 35 years of teaching at the Hamilton YMCA and his own studio. He has reached Supreme Nim Grand Master status in karate and and is a two-time national champion. Harris operates his photography business and Moo Duk Kwan Karate Temple at his South Second Street studio. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Lifelong Hamilton resident Bob “Moo Duk Kwan” Harris has been teaching karate since 1969, including more than 35 years of teaching at the Hamilton YMCA and his own studio. He has reached Supreme Nim Grand Master status in karate and and is a two-time national champion. Harris operates his photography business and Moo Duk Kwan Karate Temple at his South Second Street studio. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Actor and karate expert Chuck Norris’ toughness is legendary. One recent overstatement of Norris’ power is the joke that after he was exposed to COVID-19, it was the disease — not Norris — that had to go into quarantine.

But it’s possible Hamilton native Bob Harris is tougher than Norris, because Harris defeated him in karate during the 1970s in amateur competitions. On the other hand, Harris also lost to Norris.

“There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that,” Harris said. “You lose some, you win some, but in your amateur stage, you don’t keep keep count of those.”

READ THE FULL STORY