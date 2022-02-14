Top local news for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Hamilton to invest in retail building at corner of High and 10th streets
Hamilton’s city council has sold 10 parcels to 10th Street Holdings LLC to construct a 6,000-square-foot commercial building and invest a minimum of $1.25 million.
But that investment could end up being as large as $2 million, according to city officials.
“It’s really exciting to see new investment on East High Street, especially that corner. It’s going to be a nice development,” Aaron Hufford, the chief of staff for the Hamilton city manager’s office.
Bond set at $200K for Middletown man who allegedly fired gun at state trooper
Bond was set at $200,000 for a Middletown man who allegedly fired at an on-duty state trooper Sunday morning.
Carl P. Moore Jr., 41, of Middletown, is in the Warren County Jail awaiting his arraignment set for 2 p.m. today, according to court records.
He was charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and OVI, a misdemeanor, according to records.
Coroner IDs man shot, killed by Monroe police
A 35-year-old has been identified as the man fatally shot by officers Friday night in Monroe.
Dustin Booth, a Monroe resident, was transported from the scene of the incident near Ohio 63 and New Garver Road to Atrium Medical Center, where he died.
Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove said Booth was shot multiple times.
Cincinnati archdiocese announces priest reassignments
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The Cincinnati Archdiocese has unveiled new priest assignments in the wake of its archdiocesan reorganization that will result in the possible closing of some churches, while others are pointed toward new uses.
A smaller number of Catholic priests has made the effort unavoidable, the archdiocese said last fall when the plan was first unveiled.
From 2010 to 2019, the practice of baptisms, first communions, confirmations and weddings in Cincinnati-area Catholic churches fell by 23%. The average Sunday service is only one-third full, the archdiocese says.
Man charged in 2021 Montgomery County crash that killed 2 Hamilton women
A man is facing charges in a four-vehicle crash that killed two Hamilton women on I-75 in Vandalia last year.
Mark S. Frankenberg, 54, of Centerville, was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter on Friday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.
Two Hamilton women, 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor and 28-year-old Cesere Traylor, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sarenthia died as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital and Cesere died from her injuries the next day.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
National Organ Donor Day: Local man waits on transplant list for kidney
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Bryan Watkins didn’t know he had kidney disease until he had a stroke in 2018.
Now, the 64-year-old from Hamilton has been waiting for a year for a new kidney, and he joins many others who have waited for years.
“It’s stressful,” said his wife, Ellie Watkins. Her husband is on the national transplant registry list, and is limited on what he can do. That doesn’t include each dialysis session being four hours and he does it three days a week.