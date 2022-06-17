Top local news for Friday, June 17, 2022

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Fairfield approves designated outdoor drinking; DORA goes into effect in July
Credit: Nick Graham
Fairfield will be the next local community to allow alcoholic beverages in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area when it is rolled out next month.
City Council approved to submit the application to the Ohio Department of Commerce, thus creating the DORA district in the city’s downtown known as the Town Center.
Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin said the district’s creation will provide for “economic betterment of businesses, residents and property owners within the DORA.”
Juneteenth celebrations in Butler County aim to educate about black culture
This weekend will see several area celebrations for Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of the final American slaves on June 19, 1865, when the Union Army established control of Texas, the final confederate stronghold.
Candice White, a Riverview native who last year organized Hamilton’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, will once again help the city observe the nation’s most recently-recognized holiday.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in Marcum Park and will be followed by a 7:30 p.m. concert featuring blues-pop singer/songwriter Jackie Venson; New Orleans’ The New Breed Brass Band; and Hamilton’s own Camo.
Oxford man wins History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
When Bill Pyles had to undergo spinal surgery after suffering two broken vertebrae, he couldn’t do much during recovery, so he binge-watched television.
More specifically, he watched “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel show where bladesmiths compete in elimination challenges until one remains as the Forged in Fire champion. The Oxford resident was hooked, and after a few episodes, Pyles thought, “I could do that!”
He bought a forge and started pounding and molding steel to resemble a knife. As he continued to practice his skills, he became invested in the craft. He took up forging as a hobby and even sold a few of his knives.
Butler County officials weigh in on Ohio’s new concealed-carry law
Credit: Robert Laberge/Getty Images
BUTLER COUNTY — A new law allowing Ohioans to carry a hidden gun without a concealed-carry permit took effect Monday, raising some concerns from Butler County law enforcement.
Under the new law, people are no longer required to take hours of training that was required to get a Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) permit. And if stopped by a police officer, a person with a concealed weapon no longer has to tell officers about it unless they are asked.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News he has two points of concern.
Former Trenton police officer found guilty of child rape
Credit: Butler County Jail
A former police officer is facing life in prison after being found guilty of child rape Thursday night in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
After four days of testimony, a jury deliberated about five hours before find Danny L. Greene guilty of nine child sex charges.
Greene was indicted in February 2021 on two counts of rape, one involving a victim younger than 13 and the other involved a victim younger than 10, and seven counts of gross sexual imposition for the assault of three victims.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: The Hamilton Independence Day Parade through the years
