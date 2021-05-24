Top Fairfield employer plans for second expansion project since 2016, more jobs

In 2016, the auto parts maker received state tax credits and city tax incentives for a 72,000-square-foot expansion of its Seward Road facility, which led to about five dozen new jobs being created.

This expansion project would create around 30 new jobs as it retains its 797 full-time existing jobs, according to the proposed agreement. The plan is to fill the first six new hires by September 2022, and the remaining 24 by April 2023, according to the proposed agreement.

This expansion would solidify the company’s status as one of the city’s top five largest private employers. It’s the city’s second-largest industrial employer.

The anticipated future total payroll is expected to around $38 million, according to the agreement.

The Japan-headquartered manufacturer opened its Fairfield location in 1999. Pacific Manufacturing is requesting the tax incentive, in part, because it’s seen “20 years of continuous growth providing additional tax revenue to the state and local schools and community,” according to the CRA agreement.