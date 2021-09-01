Tonight’s Hamilton council topic: How should city spend more than $33 million in federal funds?

Hamilton City Council tonight will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss how the city should spend more than $33 million in American Rescue Fund money that will be received from the federal government to help local areas across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council Member Michael Ryan during a meeting last month called for a meeting to be held to solely discuss that topic, with others on council agreeing with that. That discussion will happen at tonight’s meeting.
City Manager Joshua Smith outlined ways he and city staff proposed all that money be spent, but Carla Fiehrer and others said they would like to have a full discussion with other city department heads to explore other ways the money can be spent.
Fiehrer called the money “truly a once-in-a-lifetime gift that we’re getting for the city.”
Here is an article that describes the public discussions city officials have had about ARPA funds so far: