TODAY: Panda Express having a Hamilton’s Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

Credit: Nick Graham

1 hour ago

The new Panda Express on Main Street is giving back today to the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton.

Panda Express opened earlier this month at 1485 Main St., and anyone eating there today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. will help the organization, said executive director Tommy Johns. By sharing the flyer, 50% of all sales today, March 31, will be donated to the club.

You can also support the fundraiser through the Panda Express website or app by using the code 353264 in the fundraiser code box.

After much anticipation, the Panda Express on Hamilton’s West Side opened on Monday, March 12, with a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, March 15.

The Panda Express dining room is open today from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., but the donation is from sales between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

