To see more than 500 pieces of artwork by local students, head to Liberty Center

There is an opening event 2-3 p.m. Saturday in “The Living Room,” which is the main space in The Foundry, the indoor mall portion of Liberty Center. It is open to everyone. “They’ve created more than 500 original pieces – up from 300 in 2025 – highlighting the creativity, imagination and diverse perspectives of Lakota students. Their individual and collected works tell a story of ideas, experiences and dedication to craft, while illustrating the district’s commitment to arts education," states a release from Fitton Center for Creative Arts, which has a space inside The Foundry.

“Liberty Center is excited to showcase the amazing talent of the Lakota students again this year,” said John Taylor, Senior General Manager of Liberty Center. “We had so many great comments last year that we were happy to do it again, only bigger.

“Our ongoing partnerships with Lakota Local Schools and the Fitton Center for Creative Arts – and our commitment to Colors of Creativity - reflect our dedication to supporting the arts and providing a space where the community can come together to celebrate creativity.”