Thunderfest event includes classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and more

MIDDLETOWN — The thunder people hear Saturday in downtown Middletown may not come from the skies.

More like from the streets.

The 10th annual Thunderfest Cruise In is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Central Avenue between Main Street and Broad Street and in the parking lots behind Cincinnati State and the Pendleton Art Center, said Sylvia McIntosh, event coordinator.

The event will include classic cars, hot rods, street rods, rat rods, jeeps and motorcycles, she said.

While McIntosh said one of the goals of Thunderfest is to “push people inside” the downtown restaurants, the 1,000 visitors can overwhelm some businesses.

So numerous food trucks are expected to line Central Avenue with a variety of options from Fricker’s, Wheely Good Food Truck, BL Barbecue, D.R. Concessions and Kona Ice Truck.

Every hour, starting at noon, the loudest of the 200 vehicles on display will rev their engines for what is called a Cacklefest. Ear plugs are recommended.

The event will start with a proclamation from Vice Mayor Monica Thomas, the singing of the national anthem by Lori Wegman and a flyover of a World War II plane by the Butler County Warbirds based at the Middletown Regional Airport.

The first 175 vehicle owners who register will receive a dash plague and about 25 specialty You Pick Awards will be presented by area organizations and businesses. For instance, the Butler County Warbirds will give out the “Looks Like It Should Fly” award.

Free raffles will be held throughout the day, and the winner of a paid raffle will receive a specialty-designed varsity jacket from Design 2 Wear 2. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

Thunderfest is organized by the Middletown Pacemaker’s Car Club and Downtown Middletown Inc.

The Eight Cylinder sponsors are Miller Insurance and Middletown Community Foundation; Six Cylinder sponsor Fricker’s and Four Cylinder sponsors are Middletown Area School Credit Union, Design 2 Wear 2 and EMage Graphics and Sign.

How to go

WHAT: 10th annual Thunderfest Cruise In

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Downtown Middletown

MORE INFORMATION: thunderfestohio.com