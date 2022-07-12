Three stabbed at Hamilton car wash

Officers responded to Splash & Dash Car Wash in the 2200 block of Pleasant Avenue about 6:30 p.m. and found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Salvador Hernandez, 42, of Hamilton, Sergio Segoviano, 37, of Hamilton and Enrique Prado, 20, of West Chester Twp., all received non life-threatening stab wounds, according to detectives and the police report.