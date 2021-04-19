Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments available, walk-ins welcome across region

The Pfizer vaccine, authorized for ages 16 and older, will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.

Vaccines also are available from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Bethesda Temple at 3701 Salem Ave. in Harrison Twp.