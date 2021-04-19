Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments available, walk-ins welcome across region

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has approximately 3,500 COVID vaccine appointments available this week at clinics in Dayton and Harrison Twp.
The Pfizer vaccine, authorized for ages 16 and older, will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Vaccines also are available from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Bethesda Temple at 3701 Salem Ave. in Harrison Twp.
Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, but people are encouraged to register at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or by calling 937-225-6217.
Miami County Public Health has a vaccine clinic from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miami County Fairgrounds - Duke Building. 650 N County Road 25A, Troy, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new MCPC clinic at Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy. Walk-ins are welcome, but people can register at https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or by calling the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.
The Warren County Health District announced a walk-in clinic from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Warren County Fairgrounds at 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon.
Next week, Greene County Public Health has appointments available Monday at Wilberforce University at the Gaston E. Lewis Alumni Multiplex, 1055 N. Bickett Road.
The clinic is for ages 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Anyone with an appointment will have their time honored. To sign up, call 513-695-SHOT (7468).