Those who serve on Butler County juries will now get more money

To put things in perspective, a three-week death penalty trial in 2022 for suspect Gurpreet Singh, who was accused of killing family members in West Chester Twp., cost roughly $2,800 in juror compensation. Under the proposed pay scale, the cost would have been around $13,000. The jury was hung and the case will be retried in April 2024.

Administrative Judge Greg Howard told the Journal-News previously the county’s jury compensation is “offensive.”

“You’re asking these people to come in and give up a portion of their lives, whether it’s one day or a week or two weeks or three weeks; $5 a day I think is just offensive,” Howard said. “Even though you’re not totally compensating them for what they would be getting working a full-time job or something like that, I think it’s something that’s way overdue.”

Jurors are paid $50 per day in the federal court system and are reimbursed for mileage. If they are required to travel farther than 75 miles away from home their lodging is also reimbursed up to a point.