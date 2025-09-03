Those who have lost people to suicide welcome at Butler County remembrance event Thursday

“Those who have lost loved ones to suicide, or anyone in the community that they’ve been affected by loss of suicide, those people can be at greater risk themselves to suicide, because suicide grief is such a unique type of grief. So, we want to show support for these people. We want them to not feel alone,” said Kristen Smith, manager of mental health promotion at Envision Partnerships and chair of the Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

She said it’s really important when someone is on a grief journey that they don’t feel alone.

The walk is hosted by Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition, an initiative of Envision Partnerships.

“This is our signature event to support those who have lost loved ones to suicide,” said Smith.

“Walk to Remember” is an event designed for those who have lost someone to suicide to come together, find connection and share hope as they walk in memory of loved ones.

With the walk, previous attendees have said they feel less alone. They also have a time set aside for remembrance, which is healing and helpful.

Participants will have an opportunity to create luminaries that will be placed along the walk route, have names read in remembrance and place names on yellow ribbons. Plus, there will be a moment of silence and a candlelit walk through a tree lined path at Pyramid Hill.

“Something we’re adding this year, is we are going to have stickers in different colors in the shape of a ribbon, and each color will represent a type of loss. So, if someone lost a sibling to suicide, they would wear one particular color, and if it were a spouse or a child, they would wear a different color. This is just another way for people attending the walk to connect,” Smith said.

There are also silver ribbons for veterans and first responders.

“These are silver ribbons, because here in Butler County, we are losing an unbelievable number of veterans at a much higher rate than the national average. In 2025, we’ve already lost 12 veterans, and that’s 40 percent of the suicide losses this year in Butler County. So, we wanted to do something special,” Smith said.

Another new thing this year is there is going to be a group picture offered to participants. A lot of teams and groups participate together, so this is a good way to capture a memory of the event. Pictures will be emailed to those who have a picture taken.

In addition to the candlelit walk, this year will feature a panel of three local suicide loss survivors moderated by Rachel Canepa of the Butler County Mental Health Addiction Recovery Services Board. There will also be resource tables to offer support.

With the sponsorship of Miller Valentine Community Fund and other sponsors, the walk is a free event and all are welcome to attend. Register at https://forms.gle/TgJc2pK4daYD1So98,

Upon arrival at Pyramid Hill, signs will direct participants to parking and the event location. The event is outdoors and requires walking. The event will be held rain or shine. About 100 participants are expected for this year’s walk.

With a donation of $25 or more, those who attend the walk will receive a 2025 Walk to Remember T-shirt as a token of appreciation. (Use the donation link in the registration form.)

All donations benefit the Butler County LOSS/DOSS Team. The team provides active Postvention as well as survivor support and grief support groups specific to suicide loss.

“This is one of the Coalition’s initiatives. The Coalition does all sorts of things in our community to prevent suicide and one of them is the LOSS/DOSS Team. LOSS stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors. It also includes drug overdose survivor support,” said Smith.

With the LOSS/DOSS Team, a team of highly trained volunteers go out to a scene and support families from the moment a suicide could happen to give them helpful resources and connect them to services like grief support.

“If people engage with LOSS/DOSS, they could engage in our grief support groups,” Smith said. “We have specific grief support groups for suicide. It’s different than other types of grief support groups.”

Those who are unable to attend, but would still like to donate can make a donation at https://givebutter.com/6zaM9X. Donations are directed to Alcoholism Council Butler County Ohio Inc. doing business as Envision Partnerships.

Contact Kristen Smith with questions at ksmith@envisionpartnerships.com.