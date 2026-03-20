Those who find five Easter eggs at Fairfield parks can win a prize; hunt planned also

Presented by the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department, the festivities will allow families the opportunity to have fun and explore several local parks, while spending time outdoors.

“It is like a scavenger hunt. People get excited about it, and it’s a great opportunity to get out and check out some parks that may be new to you,” Sheldrick said.

He said the custom-made eggs were hand painted by staff members and they are hidden in the various parks for residents to find. Clues will be provided throughout the contest on Fairfield Parks Facebook and Instagram pages.

How the contest works:

5 large wooden Easter eggs to be sought

Located in five of Fairfield’s 29 parks

Residents will take a photo by each of the five eggs once discovered

In the past, participants visited Huffman Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Gilbert Farms, FurField Dog Park and Harbin Park.

The first 50 winners will receive a small prize, which can be picked up at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. The prize is a small basket with a variety of Easter-themed toys and treats, limited to one per family.

The contest will run March 27-30.

The parks are open year around and feature playgrounds, shelter areas and an array of other amenities for guests to enjoy.

Village Green Park hunt

In addition to the Egg-splorers Contest, the City of Fairfield’s HOPPIN’ Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. March 28 Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.

Children should bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in designated areas for children 2 – 4 years old and 5-10 years old. In addition to the eggs that are filled with treats, kids will also have an opportunity to collect special-prize eggs. The egg hunt for both age groups will start at 10 a.m. sharp and is for children ages 10 and younger.

“This really has become a family tradition here in the community,” said Sheldrick. “It’s a great opportunity for families to come together and create some memorable moments.”

Plus, there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and a family-friendly craft. The craft is an easter chick crafted out of paper plates and other materials.

Photos with the Easter Bunny and the craft will run from 10:15-11 a.m. Families should bring a camera for the photo op with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to the public.

MORE INFO

Visit fairfield-city.org/986/Egg-splorers-Contest.