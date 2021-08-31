‘This is what we do’: A look at Butler County resources headed for Hurricane Ida support

“You don’t want to take all these people, all this equipment there and then have to suck the resources off the people that are living there,” Jones said.

Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Haverkos said his organization was preparing to respond to a request for 30 fire engines on Sunday, but another state answered that call.

Haverkos told the Journal-News Tuesday they were in line for a possible incident management mission but those requests were cancelled. They remain prepared if the situation changes.

“There are a number of requests coming out of Louisiana and Butler County as a whole stands ready with our public safety community to fill them,” Haverkos said.

Ohio Task Force 1 also has boots on the ground in the south and at least one Butler County first responder is part of the team. West Chester Fire Lt. Trevor Frodge was deployed late Friday with an Ohio Task Force 1 crew of 45 people that was activated as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team.

This is the second time this summer West Chester has had a first responder deployed elsewhere with Task Force 1, Capt. Dave Mainwaring helped sift through the catastrophe in Surfside Fla. where the condominium building collapsed. Township officials said other personnel pick up extra shifts when people are deployed on these missions.

The Red Cross is in the Gulf Coast with about 13 volunteers from this area and more people are preparing to leave for the affected areas. An Emergency Response Vehicle left Dayton early Sunday, these units are typically used for mobile feeding or the distribution of emergency supplies.

The sheriff has been trying to take over EMA for years and the county commissioners have urged the two entities to work together, not separately as appears to be happening here. In this particular instance Commissioner Don Dixon said the sheriff’s mission is uniquely tailored to his office.

“The sheriff’s department has had water rescue for a long time, so they’re the ones that do all the training and they’re recognized as having that expertise,” Dixon said. “So I would think that it would not be uncommon for them to call him out rather than someone from (emergency) management if they need swift water rescue.”