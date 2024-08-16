Things to do this weekend in the Butler County area

Story Time for Littles at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Listen, move, play and create at an art and nature story time for children four and under. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND AUG. 23-25

INNOVATheatre present “Sister Act, A Divine Musical Comedy,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. innovatheatre.com

SATURDAY

Marsh Park Honeysuckle Removal Event, at 6440 River Road, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will address the tree line on the south side of the parking lot.

Fossil Find, at Point Pleasant Park, 2001 Resor Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. Take a short hike to search the creek for fossils. Free and open to all ages. Walks-ins welcome.

Summer Scavenger Hunt, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 3 p.m. For all ages. yourmetroparks.net

Nook Brew Fest, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. Noon to 4 p.m. spookynooksports.com

Friends of Chrisholm Augspurger and Historic Farmstead Open House, at 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m.

“Block It Off!” Fitton Center’s Season Launch Community Block Party, at The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 3-8 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Queen City Scale Model Boaters Club Night Run, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 4-9 p.m. Fun for all ages.

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

“Murder at the Rosebud Motel: a Schitt’s Creek Murder Mystery Hamilton,” at Basil 1791, 241 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram

MONDAY

Movie Night! Election Special, at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Feature classic election stories starring top actors. Discussion will follow each presentation.

WEDNESDAY

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

THURSDAY

90 Proof Twang, and Justin Back & The Borrowed, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Mallrats

Butler County Historical Society Speaker Series presents local railroad aficionado John Stewart, who will discuss the county’s role in the national railroad network, at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. 513-896-9930

AUG. 24

Hamilpalooza, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. Noon to 6 p.m. Car show, vendors, community resources, food trucks, and live music.

Fun on the Farm, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. Noon to 4 p.m. yourmetroparks.net

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

AUG. 25

Adult Workshop: Botanical Painting, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

AUG. 27

Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, Pavilion, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

AUG. 28

Free Yoga on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Free

AUG. 29

Texas Flood - Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Bedford, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

Uptown Oxford Music Series, at Oxford Memorial Park, 2 E. High St., Oxford. 7 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Michelle Robinson Band

AUG. 31

Shakespeare in the Park presents “Hamlet,” at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. Free. fairfield-city.org

SEPT. 2

Keehner Park Concert Series, at 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic to enjoy live music on the lawn.

SEPT. 4

Celebrating Self presents Pickleball BBQ, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Pickle Lodge will hold court on the parking lot to tell the tale, complete with live demos, and a stadium-style cookout. fittoncenter.org

SEPT. 5

Groovin’ on the Green, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 7 p.m. Come Together Beatles Tribute

SEPT. 6

Lorrie Morgan: Ruby Anniversary Tour 2024, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 7

4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Festival & Expo, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive. 3-9 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 7-8

Drama & Ministries presents By His Grace (B.H.G.), at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. All donations will go to benefit mental health. fairfield-city.org

SEPT. 13

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. The Jimmy Leach Jazztet will perform. Free. Future concerts will be held Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.

Fitton Family Fridays with Lexington Children’s Theatre present “Winnie the Pooh,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Captain Fantastic: A Tribute to Elton John, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 14

Hamilton Flea, at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at RiversEdge at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free

SEPT. 15

Guided Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 26

Puppy Pals LIVE - as seen on America’s Got Talent, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 and 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

