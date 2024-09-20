Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Fisk Jubilee Singers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. The concert will also feature the Miami Men’s Glee Club, Chamber Singers, and Choraliers. miamioh.edu
TODAY, SATURDAY, AND SEPT. 27-28
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Glass Menagerie,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Acting Up presents “Disney’s Camp Rock: The Musical,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. masoncommunitycalendar.com
SATURDAY
- Autumn Bird Walk, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Great Miami River Cleanup, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to noon. Free, but register at cleansweepofthegreatmiamiriver.org.
- Hike-a-Thon 2024, at the DeWitt Trailhead, Oxford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrates the outdoors and the progress of the newly paved Oxford Area Trail and Miami University Natural Areas Trail systems. cityofoxford.org/hikeathon
- Warren County Airport Fest, at 2460 Greentree Road, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be rides, photo ops, and music. Admission is free. warrencountyair.com
- Oxford Area Historic Walking Tours, meet on Coulter Lane, Oxford. 10:30 a.m. Tour will be of Coulter/Tallawanda Heights. 513-523-3035
- Corn Stand Jam 2024, RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. Noon to 10 p.m. Music festival with raffles, vendors, food truck, kids zone and fireworks. cornstandjam.com
- N.E.W. Ales Brewing Hops and Hounds Dog Day & Vendor Event, at 1330 Manchester Ave., Middletown. 1-4 p.m. newalesbrewing.com
- OXtoberfest, at Oxford Uptown Park, Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. oxtoberfest.net
- Cellar and Barn Tour, at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Rare opportunity to view the cellar at Chrisholm and the inside of the historic bank barn.
- Heritage Festival and Parade, in downtown Mason. Parade bedings at 3 p.m. followed by activities and entertainment until 10 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, vendors, cultural displays, music entertainment, a luxury car show, and more.
- Classic Movie Double Feature, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-10 p.m. Start the night classy, and end the night spooky. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Preble County Pork Festival, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22
- Miami Valley Woodcarvers Weekend, at Barn & Bunk, 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be a show, pumpkin carving contest, and more. 513-594-2074
THURSDAY
- Puppy Pals LIVE - as seen on America’s Got Talent, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 and 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Butler County Historical Society will present the history of the 35th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, known as “the Butler Boys,” at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. 513-896-9930
SEPT. 27
- Magic Carpet Shows: Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Appropriate for ages K-6th grade. oxarts.org
- Listen to the Music: A tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Sammy Kershaw, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
SEPT. 27-29
- Fairfield Footlighters presents “Blithe Spirit,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
SEPT. 28
- Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.
- Pollinator Fest 2024, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be vendors selling pollinator related items, nature-inspired art, bird/bat/bee houses, crafts, and much more.
- Hill Heritage Farm Day, at 1992 Jesse Drive, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the whole family include hayrides, farm tours, and hands-on crafts for kids.
- Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Live entertainment, inflatables and more. liberty-township.com
- Waynesville Merchants Association will hold Jane Austen Night in the Village from noon to 8 p.m. Meet Jane Austen, Mr. Darcy look alike contest, DIY Bouquets, learn to waltz on Main Street, duel reenactment, and Huntsmen’s Luncheon at Hammel House. For more information, go to waynesvilleshops.com.
- Hispanic Heritage Festival, at Governor’s Square, Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m.
- Hamilton Hispanic Festival, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 2-8 p.m. There will be salsa in the park, music, vendors, and more.
- The Hunt For Good Treasure Hunt, check in at ‘The 315′ event center, 315 W. Pike St., Morrow. thehuntforgood.org
- World premiere screening for Lana Read’s latest film Death 4 Dinner, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SEPT. 28-29
- Art Fair at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day. pyramidhill.org
- Country Applefest, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon.
- Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
- Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Annual celebration of local history. YourMetroParks.net
SEPT. 29
- Middletown Pride presents Queer Movie Matinee featuring Love, Simon, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 1
- “One City, One Book,” keynote address with author Sonia Purnell, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
OCT. 2
- Celebrating Self presents Erin Dietrick, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 4
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon
- Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org
- ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 5
- Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.
- Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives
- All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc
- City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org
OCT. 5-6
- Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
DeWine, Springfield mayor Rue speak out about expected Trump visit
2
Trump says he’ll visit Springfield ‘in the next two weeks’
3
New dog boarding and daycare business opens in downtown Hamilton
4
Maple Avenue rail crossing in Hamilton to be improved next year
5
Parking mishap sends car into Middletown Post Office
About the Author