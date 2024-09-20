Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Fisk Jubilee Singers, at Hall Auditorium, Miami University, Oxford. 7:30 p.m. The concert will also feature the Miami Men’s Glee Club, Chamber Singers, and Choraliers. miamioh.edu

TODAY, SATURDAY, AND SEPT. 27-28

Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Glass Menagerie,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Acting Up presents “Disney’s Camp Rock: The Musical,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. masoncommunitycalendar.com

SATURDAY

Autumn Bird Walk, at Harbin Park, Overlook Shelter, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Great Miami River Cleanup, at Waterworks Park, 5133 Groh Lane, Fairfield. 9 a.m. to noon. Free, but register at cleansweepofthegreatmiamiriver.org.

Hike-a-Thon 2024, at the DeWitt Trailhead, Oxford. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrates the outdoors and the progress of the newly paved Oxford Area Trail and Miami University Natural Areas Trail systems. cityofoxford.org/hikeathon

Warren County Airport Fest, at 2460 Greentree Road, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be rides, photo ops, and music. Admission is free. warrencountyair.com

Oxford Area Historic Walking Tours, meet on Coulter Lane, Oxford. 10:30 a.m. Tour will be of Coulter/Tallawanda Heights. 513-523-3035

Corn Stand Jam 2024, RiversEdge Amphitheater, Hamilton. Noon to 10 p.m. Music festival with raffles, vendors, food truck, kids zone and fireworks. cornstandjam.com

N.E.W. Ales Brewing Hops and Hounds Dog Day & Vendor Event, at 1330 Manchester Ave., Middletown. 1-4 p.m. newalesbrewing.com

OXtoberfest, at Oxford Uptown Park, Oxford. 1-8 p.m. This family-friendly event will provide activities and entertainment to appeal to guests of all ages. oxtoberfest.net

Cellar and Barn Tour, at Chrisholm Historic Farmstead, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1-3 p.m. Rare opportunity to view the cellar at Chrisholm and the inside of the historic bank barn.

Heritage Festival and Parade, in downtown Mason. Parade bedings at 3 p.m. followed by activities and entertainment until 10 p.m. There will be kids’ activities, vendors, cultural displays, music entertainment, a luxury car show, and more.

Classic Movie Double Feature, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-10 p.m. Start the night classy, and end the night spooky. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Preble County Pork Festival, at 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22

Miami Valley Woodcarvers Weekend, at Barn & Bunk, 3677 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be a show, pumpkin carving contest, and more. 513-594-2074

THURSDAY

Puppy Pals LIVE - as seen on America’s Got Talent, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 and 7:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Butler County Historical Society will present the history of the 35th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, known as “the Butler Boys,” at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. 513-896-9930

SEPT. 27

Magic Carpet Shows: Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Appropriate for ages K-6th grade. oxarts.org

Listen to the Music: A tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Sammy Kershaw, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

SEPT. 27-29

Fairfield Footlighters presents “Blithe Spirit,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org

SEPT. 28

Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.

Pollinator Fest 2024, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be vendors selling pollinator related items, nature-inspired art, bird/bat/bee houses, crafts, and much more.

Hill Heritage Farm Day, at 1992 Jesse Drive, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the whole family include hayrides, farm tours, and hands-on crafts for kids.

Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Live entertainment, inflatables and more. liberty-township.com

Waynesville Merchants Association will hold Jane Austen Night in the Village from noon to 8 p.m. Meet Jane Austen, Mr. Darcy look alike contest, DIY Bouquets, learn to waltz on Main Street, duel reenactment, and Huntsmen’s Luncheon at Hammel House. For more information, go to waynesvilleshops.com.

Hispanic Heritage Festival, at Governor’s Square, Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m.

Hamilton Hispanic Festival, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 2-8 p.m. There will be salsa in the park, music, vendors, and more.

The Hunt For Good Treasure Hunt, check in at ‘The 315′ event center, 315 W. Pike St., Morrow. thehuntforgood.org

World premiere screening for Lana Read’s latest film Death 4 Dinner, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SEPT. 28-29

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day. pyramidhill.org

Country Applefest, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon.

Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 29.

Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Annual celebration of local history. YourMetroParks.net

SEPT. 29

Middletown Pride presents Queer Movie Matinee featuring Love, Simon, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 1

“One City, One Book,” keynote address with author Sonia Purnell, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.

OCT. 2

Celebrating Self presents Erin Dietrick, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

OCT. 4

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon

Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org

ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 5

Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.

Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives

All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc

City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org

OCT. 5-6

Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.