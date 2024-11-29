Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.

SATURDAY

Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.

Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.

SUNDAY

Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m. Free

Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. There will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.

MONDAY

Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.

TUESDAY

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.

WEDNESDAY

Celebrating Self: Decorating for Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org

Jingle Mingle, at the Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-7 p.m.

Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”

THURSDAY

Lane Hooven Holiday Open House, at 319 N. Third St., Hamilton. 4-6 p.m. The Hamilton Community Foundation will open its doors for self-guided tours and a chance to meet the team at the Foundation.

THURSDAY THROUGH DEC. 8

Rise Up Performing Arts presents “42nd Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

DEC. 6

First Friday @ First Methodist present “Harps of Grace,” at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch and enjoy the concert.

Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk, in downtown Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses decorate their windows in holiday displays to compete for prizes (vote on your favorite decorative window to win).

City of Mason Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6:30 p.m. There will be holiday music, activities, free photos with Santa, ice-less skating, a gingerbread obstacle course and more.

Fitton Family Friday - Calypso Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

DEC. 6-7

Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.

DEC. 6-8

Meet Santa at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Make a holiday craft. Free

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and more. waynesvilleshops.com

DEC. 7

Saturday with Santa, at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5962 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 8-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased online. liberty-township.com

Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center and Uptown Pavilion at Oxford Memorial Park, Oxford. Events at art center will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and include crafts, visit with Santa Claus and more. Uptown Park festival will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. EnjoyOxford.org

Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.

A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.

Santa Stroll, in downtown Mason. Noon to 3 p.m. imaginemason.org

Franklin in Lights, on Main Street, Franklin. 4-7 p.m. Enjoy photos with Santa, eats from local food trucks, and special performances from choir and band students. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.

DEC. 8

Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.

Annual Cookies with Santa, at 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot cocoa with Jolly Old St. Nick himself at the Butler County Warbirds Museum at the Middletown Regional Airport.

Community Christmas Carol Sing, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. “Sings” will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Song sheets provided. Free. 513-423-4629.

Middletown Civic Chorus will perform Handel’s “Messiah,” at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 3 p.m. Free. A free-will offering will be taken.

Mason Symphony Orchestra Christmas in Mason Festival Concert, at Manor House, Mason. 5 p.m.

DEC. 10

Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Topic is Sustainability Today: “The News about Nutrients - Ways to understand what is really in our food.”

DEC. 11

SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session, open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.

DEC. 13

TGIF13: Happy Horrordays Edition, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-10 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Live Nativity, at H.O.P.E.-full Pastures Therapeutic Farm, 1926 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. hopefullpastures.org

Winter in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6-8 p.m. In this self-guided exploration, fires will be roaring in the cabins and educators in historical dress will be on-site demonstrating traditional seasonal pastimes. Hot cider will be provided. yourmetroparks.net

DEC. 13-15

Franklin High School present “A Christmas Carol,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. franklincityschools.com

DEC. 14

Breakfast With Santa, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m.

Joy to the Wald, at Linden Elementary School, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Butler Philharmonic Home for the Holidays, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

A Motown & More Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.