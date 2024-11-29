Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Lebanon Holiday Illumination, at Christmas Tree Park: Located at the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main street. 6-8 p.m. Followed by an appearance by Santa at Gazebo Park across the street.
SATURDAY
- Christmas in the Country, in Shandon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy photo opportunities with Santa, crafts and antiques, free horse drawn carriage rides, and Welsh cakes.
- Middletown Santa Parade, route follows Central Avenue, beginning at Curtis Street. Tree lighting will take place at Governor’s Square Park, at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Broad Street. 5:30 p.m. Tree lighting begins after the parade.
SUNDAY
- Christmas at the Mansion, at Elisha Morgan Mansion, Gilbert Farms Park, 6181 Ross Road, Fairfield. 1-4 p.m. Free
- Bridgewater Falls Holiday Lights Event, at 3385 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp. 4-6 p.m. The tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. There will be a hot cocoa bar, mechanical reindeer, polar bear slide, snow axe throwing, snowman bounce, music, and more.
MONDAY
- Conservatory Conversations, that participants can attend in person at 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton, and via Zoom. Noon. Holiday horticulture.
TUESDAY
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Mike Ryan and the Great Miami Bluegrass Band will perform.
WEDNESDAY
- Celebrating Self: Decorating for Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Jingle Mingle, at the Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-7 p.m.
- Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7:30 p.m. Topic is Inside Biology: “Parasites: What everyone else knows except you.”
THURSDAY
- Lane Hooven Holiday Open House, at 319 N. Third St., Hamilton. 4-6 p.m. The Hamilton Community Foundation will open its doors for self-guided tours and a chance to meet the team at the Foundation.
THURSDAY THROUGH DEC. 8
- Rise Up Performing Arts presents “42nd Street,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
DEC. 6
- First Friday @ First Methodist present “Harps of Grace,” at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Free and open to the public. Bring your lunch and enjoy the concert.
- Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Twas the Night Before Business Holiday Walk, in downtown Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses decorate their windows in holiday displays to compete for prizes (vote on your favorite decorative window to win).
- City of Mason Tree Lighting Ceremony, at Mason Downtown Plaza, Mason. 6:30 p.m. There will be holiday music, activities, free photos with Santa, ice-less skating, a gingerbread obstacle course and more.
- Fitton Family Friday - Calypso Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
DEC. 6-7
- Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, at Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 7. A German-style holiday market experience for all ages.
DEC. 6-8
- Meet Santa at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Make a holiday craft. Free
- Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, in historical downtown Waynesville. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 1-8 p.m. Dec. 7, and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Santa Claus will arrive daily, carolers and choirs, costume characters, photo-ops, a gingerbread house making contest, and more. waynesvilleshops.com
DEC. 7
- Saturday with Santa, at Center Pointe Christian Church, 5962 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp. 8-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased online. liberty-township.com
- Oxford Holiday Festival, at Oxford Community Arts Center and Uptown Pavilion at Oxford Memorial Park, Oxford. Events at art center will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and include crafts, visit with Santa Claus and more. Uptown Park festival will be held 4:30-8:30 p.m. EnjoyOxford.org
- Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parades at 1 and 7 p.m. There will be carolers, holiday displays, and a chance to visit Santa Claus.
- A Very Merry Takeover and Santa Trot, at The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive and MidPointe Library West Chester, 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To register for race, go to runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/Santatrot.
- Santa Stroll, in downtown Mason. Noon to 3 p.m. imaginemason.org
- Franklin in Lights, on Main Street, Franklin. 4-7 p.m. Enjoy photos with Santa, eats from local food trucks, and special performances from choir and band students. The tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Holiday Concert, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd. 7 p.m.
DEC. 8
- Christmas in the Village in German Village, Hamilton. 1-4 p.m.
- Meet & Greet with Santa, at Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events, 1905 Millville Oxford Road, Hanover Twp. 1-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, go to hanoverreserve.com or call 513-910-9574.
- Annual Cookies with Santa, at 2351 Wedekind Drive, Middletown. 2 p.m. Have cookies and hot cocoa with Jolly Old St. Nick himself at the Butler County Warbirds Museum at the Middletown Regional Airport.
- Community Christmas Carol Sing, at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. “Sings” will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Song sheets provided. Free. 513-423-4629.
- Middletown Civic Chorus will perform Handel’s “Messiah,” at First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Road, Middletown. 3 p.m. Free. A free-will offering will be taken.
- Mason Symphony Orchestra Christmas in Mason Festival Concert, at Manor House, Mason. 5 p.m.
DEC. 10
- Miami “College for Our Community,” at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Topic is Sustainability Today: “The News about Nutrients - Ways to understand what is really in our food.”
DEC. 11
- SongFarmers, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session, open to beginners as well as seasoned pickers.
DEC. 13
- TGIF13: Happy Horrordays Edition, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 6-10 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Live Nativity, at H.O.P.E.-full Pastures Therapeutic Farm, 1926 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton. 6-9 p.m. hopefullpastures.org
- Winter in the Village, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6-8 p.m. In this self-guided exploration, fires will be roaring in the cabins and educators in historical dress will be on-site demonstrating traditional seasonal pastimes. Hot cider will be provided. yourmetroparks.net
DEC. 13-15
- Franklin High School present “A Christmas Carol,” at 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. franklincityschools.com
DEC. 14
- Breakfast With Santa, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 9-11 a.m.
- Joy to the Wald, at Linden Elementary School, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Creativa Convergence, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St. Sign-up for open-mic program begins at 7 p.m. and performances start at 7:30 p.m.
- Butler Philharmonic Home for the Holidays, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- A Motown & More Christmas, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
5 questions with Fenwick High School’s first president
2
Bartels Farm and its Christmas trees reach milestone year
3
Flying high: New drone class allows Lakota teens to earn flight...
4
Hamilton woman thankful this Thanksgiving: ‘Everything went from, ‘I’m...
5
New state grant opens road for more local adults to earn truck driving...
About the Author