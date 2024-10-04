Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon
- Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org
- Fitton Family Fridays present “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Family Movie Night, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Watch “Inside Out 2,” under the stars. Entry is free but RSVP is requested at spookynooksports.com/hamilton.
- ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
- Cincinnati Christian School present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
SATURDAY
- Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.
- Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives
- All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- HOPEful Pastures Fall Festival, at 1926 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be vendors, food truck, festival games and more.
- Hisey Fall Fest, at 5443 Middletown Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be pumpkin picking and decorating, petting zoo, wagon rides, and more.
- Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc
- Animal Adoption Foundation Crafty Paws Halloween Event, at 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be vendors, crafters, Touch a Truck, and more.
- City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org
- Artist Talk: Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 2 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Hanover Twp. Cruise-In, Wine Sample Tasting and Concert, at Hanover Twp. Memorial Park, gazabo, 1880 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 2-8 p.m.
- Screening of “Gone With the Wind,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Operation Pumpkin Festival “Pop Up Sculpting,” at The Park at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. Live pumpkin sculpting and more. operation-pumpkin.org
- Jazz vocalist Sunny Wilkinson, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.
SUNDAY
- Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30- 4 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, amphitheater, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m.
MONDAY
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Meet the Candidates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
- Miami “College for Our Community,” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Topic is “The Cover Up of Clothing.”
WEDNESDAY
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
THURSDAY
- Butler County Family & Children First Council Nature Break, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 1 p.m. or 5-6:30 p.m. Relax and rejuvenate in nature with this self-guided walk. Butlerfcfc.org.
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- “One City, One Book,” Panel Discussion, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 11
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Meet the artists at 6 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”
OCT. 11-12
- Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 12. All proceeds will go to both the Miller Ecological Park and the Warren County Environmental Forum.
OCT. 11-13
- Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org
OCT. 12
- STEAM Studio Program, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, underscored by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 12-13
- Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, on Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 12, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13.
OCT. 12-13, AND 18-20
- OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org
OCT. 13
- McCloskey Museum Activities, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 2-7 p.m. Creepy Car Show, food and craft vendors, live shows, and more. Free.
OCT. 14
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- “A Tale of Two Elections. Comparing and Contrasting the Presidential Races of 1864 and 2024,” at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 17
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Screening of Night of the Living Dead, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
