Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon

Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Family Movie Night, at Spooky Nook Champion Mill, 601 North B St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Watch “Inside Out 2,” under the stars. Entry is free but RSVP is requested at spookynooksports.com/hamilton.

ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Cincinnati Christian School present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

SATURDAY

Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.

Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives

All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org

HOPEful Pastures Fall Festival, at 1926 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be vendors, food truck, festival games and more.

Hisey Fall Fest, at 5443 Middletown Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be pumpkin picking and decorating, petting zoo, wagon rides, and more.

Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc

Animal Adoption Foundation Crafty Paws Halloween Event, at 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m. There will be vendors, crafters, Touch a Truck, and more.

City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov

The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org

Artist Talk: Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 2 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Hanover Twp. Cruise-In, Wine Sample Tasting and Concert, at Hanover Twp. Memorial Park, gazabo, 1880 Morman Road, Hanover Twp. 2-8 p.m.

Screening of “Gone With the Wind,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Operation Pumpkin Festival “Pop Up Sculpting,” at The Park at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. 4-6 p.m. Live pumpkin sculpting and more. operation-pumpkin.org

Jazz vocalist Sunny Wilkinson, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.

SUNDAY

Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30- 4 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Acoustic Jam, at Keehner Park, amphitheater, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 3-5 p.m.

MONDAY

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Meet the Candidates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Miami “College for Our Community,” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Topic is “The Cover Up of Clothing.”

WEDNESDAY

SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

THURSDAY

Butler County Family & Children First Council Nature Break, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. Noon to 1 p.m. or 5-6:30 p.m. Relax and rejuvenate in nature with this self-guided walk. Butlerfcfc.org.

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

“One City, One Book,” Panel Discussion, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 11

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Meet the artists at 6 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”

OCT. 11-12

Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 12. All proceeds will go to both the Miller Ecological Park and the Warren County Environmental Forum.

OCT. 11-13

Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org

OCT. 12

STEAM Studio Program, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, underscored by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 12-13

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, on Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 12, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13.

OCT. 12-13, AND 18-20

OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org

OCT. 13

McCloskey Museum Activities, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 2-7 p.m. Creepy Car Show, food and craft vendors, live shows, and more. Free.

OCT. 14

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

“A Tale of Two Elections. Comparing and Contrasting the Presidential Races of 1864 and 2024,” at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

OCT. 17

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Screening of Night of the Living Dead, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

