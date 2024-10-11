Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Meet the artists at 6 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m.
- Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. 6-9 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to both the Miller Ecological Park and the Warren County Environmental Forum.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org
SATURDAY
- STEAM Studio Program, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- City of Mason World Inclusion Day, at Makino Park, 6100 Kopfler Court, Mason. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrates diversity and bring those from all backgrounds and abilities together for a day filled with sports, recreation, workshops, local vendors, and fun activities.
- Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, underscored by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, on Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
- Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Rescheduled from earlier date due to weather. Cost is $5, children 2 years and under free. yourmetroparks.net
SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND OCT. 18-20
- OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org
SUNDAY
- McCloskey Museum Activities, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 2-7 p.m. Creepy Car Show, food and craft vendors, live shows, and more. Free.
- Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-5 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.
MONDAY
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- “A Tale of Two Elections. Comparing and Contrasting the Presidential Races of 1864 and 2024,” at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Shandon Congregational Church Harvest Auction, at 3730 Millville Shandon Road, Shandon. 7 p.m. Proceeds will be split between the church’s Benevolent Fund and Matthew 25 Ministries.
TUESDAY
- The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 5-7 p.m. Costumed-canine will visit treat stations and compete in the cutest costume contest. Dog participant is $5, human family and friends are free. yourmetroparks.net
THURSDAY
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Screening of Night of the Living Dead, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 18
- Chris Stapleton and Eric Church Tribute Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Gabriel Sanchez - The Prince Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 18-20
- Charm at the Farm’s upcoming market, 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com
- Franklin High School present “The Play That Goes Wrong High School Edition,” at McDade Auditorium, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.com
OCT. 19
- Adult Workshop: Landscape Photography, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Fall Foliage Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Butler Soil & Water Conservation District Tree Care Workshop, at Izaak Walton League of Hamilton, 450 Beissinger Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. RSVP by emailing butlerswcd@bcohio.gov or calling 513-887-3720 by Wednesday to secure a spot.
- Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin Hunt, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 2-8 years old. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Trick or Treat in the Park After Dark, at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 7-10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
- Fitton Showstoppers present Back2Mac, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 20
- Mason Symphony Orchestra presents Family Concert featuring Madcap Puppets, at Christ’s Church, Western Row, Mason. 4 p.m.
OCT. 21
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
OCT. 23
- Toast of the Town Events presents South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Knowledgeable tour guides will share bone-chilling tales and legends as exploring the darkest corners of South Main Street. Children 12 and older are welcome. thewindamere.com
OCT. 24
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Free and organized for children 10 and under. Wear a costume and trick-or-treat around park to decorated booths.
- Butler County Historical Society present state bridge inspector and historic bridge enthusiast David Krazi at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free for all society members and $5 for non-members, payable at the door. Reservations are required by calling 513-896-9930
OCT. 25
- Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Nov. 22, Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
- Fright Night Double Feature, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Watch two classic Horror Movies: Beetlejuice (1988) at 5:30 p.m. and Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 7:30 p.m. Free
- Arlington Pointe Fall Festival, at 4900 Hendrickson Road, Middletown. 6-8 p.m. There will be trunk or treat, food, a balloon artist, face painter, games for the kids and more. Free
OCT. 26
- Spooky Nook Champion Mill Pump & Run 5k and Champion Chase Kid’s Run 2k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 5k starts at 8 a.m. Kid’s run at 10 a.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton
- Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- City of Middletown Annual Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park. Noon to 5 p.m. Performances by Cincinnati Circus, petting zoo, food eating contest, and more.
- Trunk or Treat, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes for the best costumes. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. In case of bad weather, the event will be held inside. ctkluth.org
- Jo Dee Messina, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News.
