Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Meet the artists at 6 p.m. Concert at 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”

TODAY AND SATURDAY

Lebanon Oktoberfest, in downtown Lebanon. 6-9 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to both the Miller Ecological Park and the Warren County Environmental Forum.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org

SATURDAY

STEAM Studio Program, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

City of Mason World Inclusion Day, at Makino Park, 6100 Kopfler Court, Mason. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrates diversity and bring those from all backgrounds and abilities together for a day filled with sports, recreation, workshops, local vendors, and fun activities.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, underscored by the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, on Main Street, Waynesville. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Rescheduled from earlier date due to weather. Cost is $5, children 2 years and under free. yourmetroparks.net

SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND OCT. 18-20

OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org

SUNDAY

McCloskey Museum Activities, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Noon to 5 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival, at The Windamere, 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 2-7 p.m. Creepy Car Show, food and craft vendors, live shows, and more. Free.

Tour of the Sorg Opera House, at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3-5 p.m. Register at sorgoperahouse.org.

MONDAY

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

“A Tale of Two Elections. Comparing and Contrasting the Presidential Races of 1864 and 2024,” at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Shandon Congregational Church Harvest Auction, at 3730 Millville Shandon Road, Shandon. 7 p.m. Proceeds will be split between the church’s Benevolent Fund and Matthew 25 Ministries.

TUESDAY

The Howl, at Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester. 5-7 p.m. Costumed-canine will visit treat stations and compete in the cutest costume contest. Dog participant is $5, human family and friends are free. yourmetroparks.net

THURSDAY

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Screening of Night of the Living Dead, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 7 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 18

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church Tribute Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Gabriel Sanchez - The Prince Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

OCT. 18-20

Charm at the Farm’s upcoming market, 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com

Franklin High School present “The Play That Goes Wrong High School Edition,” at McDade Auditorium, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.com

OCT. 19

Adult Workshop: Landscape Photography, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fall Foliage Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Butler Soil & Water Conservation District Tree Care Workshop, at Izaak Walton League of Hamilton, 450 Beissinger Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. RSVP by emailing butlerswcd@bcohio.gov or calling 513-887-3720 by Wednesday to secure a spot.

Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Hunt, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 2-8 years old. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Trick or Treat in the Park After Dark, at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 7-10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Fitton Showstoppers present Back2Mac, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 20

Mason Symphony Orchestra presents Family Concert featuring Madcap Puppets, at Christ’s Church, Western Row, Mason. 4 p.m.

OCT. 21

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

OCT. 23

Toast of the Town Events presents South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Knowledgeable tour guides will share bone-chilling tales and legends as exploring the darkest corners of South Main Street. Children 12 and older are welcome. thewindamere.com

OCT. 24

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Free and organized for children 10 and under. Wear a costume and trick-or-treat around park to decorated booths.

Butler County Historical Society present state bridge inspector and historic bridge enthusiast David Krazi at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free for all society members and $5 for non-members, payable at the door. Reservations are required by calling 513-896-9930

OCT. 25

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Nov. 22, Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.

Fright Night Double Feature, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Watch two classic Horror Movies: Beetlejuice (1988) at 5:30 p.m. and Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 7:30 p.m. Free

Arlington Pointe Fall Festival, at 4900 Hendrickson Road, Middletown. 6-8 p.m. There will be trunk or treat, food, a balloon artist, face painter, games for the kids and more. Free

OCT. 26

Spooky Nook Champion Mill Pump & Run 5k and Champion Chase Kid’s Run 2k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 5k starts at 8 a.m. Kid’s run at 10 a.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton

Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

City of Middletown Annual Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park. Noon to 5 p.m. Performances by Cincinnati Circus, petting zoo, food eating contest, and more.

Trunk or Treat, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes for the best costumes. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. In case of bad weather, the event will be held inside. ctkluth.org

Jo Dee Messina, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.