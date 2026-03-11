Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Hueston Woods Maple Syrup Festival: March 14-15 at 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. More info: Final weekend of Hueston Wood’s festival themed around maple syrup production. Throughout the park, various foods, beverages and maple syrups will be available to purchase. The park will also host pancake breakfasts and maple syrup-themed tours each day.

Colors of Creativity: Lakota Art Showcase: 2-3 p.m. March 14 at The Foundry at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Hosted by Lakota Local Schools, Fitton Center for the Arts, and Liberty Center, the grand opening is revealing the exhibition of more than 500 pieces of Lakota-student artwork and is free and open to the public during Liberty Center hours.

Free ‘Smurfs’ film screening at Springboro Performing Arts Center: Noon and 2 p.m. March 14 at 115 Wight Station Way, Springboro. Free screenings of the 2025 animated film “Smurfs.” Showtimes are at noon and 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before each show, and will close when the theater is full or the movie begins. There will also be concessions available for purchase, activities and drawings.

Oxford Pride “Masquerade Through Time” Masked Ball: 7-10 p.m. March 14 at the Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Avenue, Oxford. Wear a mask and enjoy drag queen performances as well as ballroom dance performances and instruction. Italian soda bar with dessert provided. The event is open to the LBGTQIA+ community and their allies. Tickets can be purchased for $10 online or at the door. To purchase tickets online visit enjoyoxford.org/pride-prom.

Saint Paddy’s Sip & Paint at Elbo Room: 3 p.m. March 15 at 1115 Magie Ave., Fairfield. Step-by-step painting while you sip, paint and create. No experience needed. Snacks will be provided. $15 per painter. RSVP is required. Stop in the bar to sign-up.

Pet Photos with Bunny 2026: 4-7 p.m. March 16 at Liberty Center, 1700 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. Pet owners can bring their four-legged furry friends to have a photo taken with the Easter bunny. Photo packages are available for purchase. Wait in line or book a time slot online by visiting https://whereisbunny.com/mall/1537.

Ohio’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 10 a.m. March 17 along Riverfront Plaza near Casual Pint in downtown Hamilton. Parade begins at Market Street and Riverfront Plaza. Join the parade by registering your group at Municipal Brew Works 9-9:45 a.m. that day.

Butler Tech Aviation Center Community Open House:5-6:30 p.m. March 18 at 1902 Germantown Road, Middletown. Tour the new a