There’s a tech space in Hamilton that lets people digitize family memories, use tools, sewing equipment, VR headsets and more — for free

It is located in the former Journal-News building at 228 Court St. and offers patrons a high-tech collaborative space to work, play and create.

“We created the Tech Center to have a space for the usage of non-traditional items that you would normally not associate with a library. Really, what we do is offer the ability to use materials, supplies and machinery that is cost prohibitive for many patrons to purchase for themselves.”

Andrea Blevins, superintendent of Hamilton City Schools is an example of a patron who has taken advantage of the resources the library has available.

“She came on a tour and learned about our laser etching machine and she thought that it had so many possible uses, not just in her line of work, but in her life. She came in and did a one-on-one, learned how to use it, experimented with it, and then, she decided to buy one on her own, so she could make gifts and other types of things for people. She credits the Tech Center for finding out that it was even out there,” Mancuso said.

The Community Technology Center is equipped with public-use computers (both PC and Mac), a Makerspace, high-end software, a VR headset, a Boss laser cutter and engraver, a button maker, an audio-visual lab, Cricut, a laminator, sewing machines, tools and equipment, art supplies, Wi-Fi and more. The Tech Center is located in a 5,500 square-foot facility.

How folks are using it

Amanda Bull Chafin, manager of the Lane Community Technology Center said people use the Tech Center and what’s available in all kinds of different ways.

“Some people come here for business, and other people are working on personal projects, so it really depends. Each person has a different project in mind, so we try to help each person with their particular project. It’s important to us to offer excellent customer service, so we do a lot of one-on-one appointments,” Bull Chafin said.

People are finding out about the large format printer and it is becoming extremely popular. It can print on poster paper and vinyl and it generates a large print out.

Patrons can print up to 50 inches wide to as long as they need. There is a minimal fee that covers the purchase of the paper or vinyl, but it is very cost-effective.

The large format printer can produce banners, posters and stickers.

“We are really trying to make these services available to the public in a cost-effective in a manner. It also gives people the chance to do something they might not ordinarily have the opportunity to do,” Mancuso said. “It’s endless, the things we see coming through in terms of people’s interests and what they are using the tools and technologies for.”

The Memory lab

One of the newest things that the library has is a Memory Lab for digital conversion.

“The Memory Lab is a place where you can digitize all of your old family memories — from VHS tapes, 8MM and vinyl to DVD and CDs that can all be digitized,” Mancuso said. “This is a place where you can come in yourself and do it for free.”

It’s a new amenity, but patrons are already taking advantage of the opportunity to digitize family photos and videos.

“It’s really going to be a useful resource for the community,” Bull Chafin said.

One community member, Scott Hartford, recently started using the Memory Lab to convert some of his dad’s old photos. Stored in boxes, the photos were taking up a lot of space. He was the one in the family who was charged with managing the photos and converting them to a digital format.

“My dad was a photographer as a hobby, and he had gazillion pictures in boxes upon boxes,” Hartford said.

His parents passed away in 2020 and 2021, and it was hard to go through the photos and revisit all of the memories. Then, community member and friend, Cindy Dingeldein sent him the information about the library’s Memory Lab.

“It couldn’t have worked out better. I went in with a box of photos and they gave me an introduction on how to use it, and what to do. So, I have been going over there every day, to get all of these photos scanned. I am not deeply knowledgeable with technology, so it was great for them to show me how to do this, and it’s free,” Hartford said. “It’s been awesome, and I’m making progress, going through all of the boxes.”

Ultimately, he wants to make digital copies of the photos and send them to family members.

“It’s been wonderful. The staff are so helpful. They explain everything. If you have a problem, or questions, they are right there to help,” Hartford said. “It really is a great service in our community that’s free.”

Audio visuals

The Tech Center’s Audiovisual Lab includes a recording studio. Popular software options include Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator, to name a few. The Community Technology Center offers on-site usage only when it comes to the various tools and technologies.

Tools and art supplies

A variety of tools and electronics, including, but not limited to precision hand tools, a drill, Dremel and rotary tools, a heat gun, soldering irons, a multimeter, breadboards, wire, and Arduino starter kits are available for patron use at the library. These items are not available for checkout; so, they don’t leave the Community Technology Center, but patrons can use them while they are at the library.

When it comes to art supplies, Bull Chafin said the library offers paint, various kinds of glue, and all kinds of fabric and sewing supplies. There’s also craft paper, jewelry supplies and more.

“There really is something for everyone here,” Bull Chafin said. “The biggest thing I’d like to point out is that we’re here. A lot of people still tell me they didn’t know we were here. We’re here, we’re ready to help you and we can’t wait to see you.”

Music at the Oxford branch

There are a few exceptions when it comes to items that can be checked out. At the Oxford branch, they circulate different musical instruments, such as guitars, ukuleles violins and more. The branch also circulates sewing machines, because they’ve found that’s something the community likes, and it works well for their patrons.

Learning lab

The Community Technology Center offers free classes, workshops and special events on an on-going, regular basis including computer classes for users of all levels, advanced computer troubleshooting for more complicated issues, resume writing and job seeking resources, tech/STEM classes and resources for tweens, teens and adults as well as one-on-one help using Lane’s online resources. The classes, workshops and special events are free, but some require patrons to register in advance.

Programming is available on a regular basis, including book clubs, for example.

Computer Tutor Service is another popular offering. The Community Technology Center provides individualized assistance on computer basics, downloading library books, using the laser cutter, 3D printing and more. Call or email techcenter@lanepl.org to schedule an appointment.

The staff is also available to answer questions about eReaders, tablets, computers, software and other technologies.

The library does offer game kits that can be checked out as well as Wi-Fi hot spots. There are also jigsaw puzzle exchanges available at the majority of the branches. The Seed Libraries, featuring hundreds of varieties of seeds, are available at Fairfield, Hamilton and Oxford.

“There are other non-traditional items throughout the system that we provide to patrons, and we also allow to be checked out, or taken home, but the unique Makerspace, creator type stuff that we have available at the Tech Center is only through/to be used at the Tech Center,” Mancuso said.

MORE DETAILS