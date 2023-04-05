The Pickle Lodge: 60,000 square-foot pickleball complex to partially open

Dunn, who also co-founded the 1,600-member Cincinnati Pickleball Club, said membership signups had “exceeded our expectations” within the first month of pre-sale.

“We’re very very close, it’s very exciting,” Dunn said. “The more I’m in the building… the more I realize how big this project is. I’m in there every day but it still surprises me sometimes.”

The Pickle Lodge, announced in October 2023, is one of several high-profile West Chester pickleball initiatives.

In March, the owner of West Chester’s Premier Shooting Tommie Rowland told the Journal-News that she hoped to add outdoor pickleball courts to her commercial property within the next few years. Nearer to Cincinnati, plans were recently announced for an 11-court complex called Aces Pickleball and Kitchen in Norwood.

In January, the Journal-News reported that West Chester Trustees were split on a plan to spend $4.6 million on public pickleball courts, similar to the 18-court complex in Middletown, before ultimately putting the plans on hold — a decision Dunn said he was grateful for at the time.

“We love seeing municipalities explore pickleball,” Dunn said. “[But] I won’t kid you, we are glad they are taking that kind of wait-and-see approach because we’re confident about our ability to meet the needs of players in West Chester.”