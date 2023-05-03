The Monkey Bar and Grille in Maineville heavily damaged by fire

BreakingNews
By Christian LeDuc, WCPO
MAINEVILLE — Popular Hamilton Twp. restaurant The Monkey Bar and Grille is closed for the immediate future after a fire caused heavy damage.

Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 7800 block of Old 3C Highway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were met with heavy flames coming from the kitchen, investigators said.

Fire crews said it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The kitchen has “significant damage” and the rest of the building has smoke and water damage, firefighters said.

No customers were in the business at the time of the fire. There were some employees working when the fire started. Everyone was able to evacuate the building and no injures were reported.

The Monkey Bar and Grille is a very popular spot in the region, especially during the spring and summer. The family-owned business sits along the Little Miami River near the Loveland Bike Trail.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. It will likely impact the live music shows and the other events already planned throughout the rest of the month.

First responders said the fire started in the kitchen but investigators are still working to determine the cause.

