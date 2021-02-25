X

The famous Wienermobile, NUTmobile both coming to southwest Ohio expo this weekend

The Planters NUTmobile, Mr. Peanut’s main ride, and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, shown here, are both scheduled to appear at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo this weekend in Wilmington. FILE
By Ashley Moor

Though it might not seem like Planters nuts and Oscar Mayer hot dogs would make for an unforgettable pairing, the NUTmobile and Wienermobile are here to prove us wrong. As a part of their annual tours, the Planters NUTmobile and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will both be appearing at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo in Wilmington this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.

For over 80 years, the NUTmobile and Wienermobile have driven around the country by recent college graduates who are called Peanutters and Hotdoggers. The NUTmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels while the Wienermobile is just as visually compelling as a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

Apart from simply being able to see these iconic vehicles in person, customers will also be able to snag nut samples from the NUTmobile or classic Wiener Whistles from the Wienermobile.

Mr. Peanut’s NUTmobile during an earlier visit to Dayton.
After relishing a visit with the Wienermobile and NUTmobile, be sure to check out the other automobile-related oddities at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo, which includes monster trucks, rock crawlers and side by sides. Admission to the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo is $5 per adult and free to children 12 years old and younger. The event is cash-only.

The Dayton Off Road & Outdoor takes place on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in Wilmington this weekend.
WANT TO GO?

What: NUTmobile and Wienermobile visits at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo

Where: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

When: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 per adult and free to children 12 years old and younger

More info: Facebook

