The famous Wienermobile, NUTmobile both coming to southwest Ohio expo this weekend

For over 80 years, the NUTmobile and Wienermobile have driven around the country by recent college graduates who are called Peanutters and Hotdoggers. The NUTmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels while the Wienermobile is just as visually compelling as a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

Apart from simply being able to see these iconic vehicles in person, customers will also be able to snag nut samples from the NUTmobile or classic Wiener Whistles from the Wienermobile.