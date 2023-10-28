Teriyaki Madness location set to open in Fairfield Twp. next month

In about two weeks, Butler County’s first Teriyaki Madness restaurant will open.

Kush Patel said the franchise, which has been called one of the fastest-growing businesses in the industry, is set to open on Nov. 10 at 2889 Joseph Drive in Fairfield Twp. with fanfare and giveaways.

Patel, who has a diverse and eclectic business portfolio that includes the Ameristop on Eaton Avenue in Hamilton and two gas stations, one in Middletown and one in Germantown, said the Bridgewater Falls area is a growing area.

“That’s the biggest reason,” he said of the decision to open in the township. “It’s residential, it’s commercial, it’s a mixed area.”

And there’s not a Japanese restaurant in the area. While the bowl-style servings are similar to other fast-casual restaurants, Patel said this is different as it’s made-to-order.

“All the things we make fresh,” he said, adding it could take several minutes to make each order. “Nothing is ready-made.”

Customers will load their bowls with some type of protein, including chicken, steak or tofu, along with stir-fried veggies, and a choice of either white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles. The restaurant also has appetizers like egg rolls, edamame, potstickers and crab rangoon.

There are more than 130 Teriyaki Madness locations across this country as well as in Canada and Mexico, with the lion’s share being in the United States. Earlier this year, the first Dayton area location opened in Miami Twp. near Austin Landing.

According to Restaurant Business, Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith, who acquired the company in 2016, “sales are great,” especially with “commodities dropping and labor improving and margins expanding.” The company went from 12 restaurants to more than 130 today, and there are plans for dozens of more, he said.

“Our biggest problem is just getting locations open,” Haith said, according to Restaurant Business.

Patel said he wants to open other franchise locations in the area, but he’s not decided where because “there are so many great areas that are growing, and it’s hard for me to choose.”

But he’s always looking.

By the time Teriyaki Madness in Fairfield Twp. is open, Kush expects them to be fully staffed with a combination of full- and part-time employees.

In the days ahead of the opening, Patel plans to give food to some of the nearby businesses to invite them to see them.

After the ribbon cutting, the opening day celebration will begin when they open for service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10. They will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.