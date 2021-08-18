Teens who allegedly shot at homeless man in Middletown: Where their cases stand

They were arrested and charged after allegedly shooting at a homeless Middletown man on Aug. 2 and attempting to steal his bicycle.

The homeless man told Middletown police that two suspects shot at him around 4 a.m. Aug. 2 at 31 S. Clinton St. Two officers patrolling the area said they heard four to five gunshots and they found the man at the corner of South Clinton Street and Reynolds Avenue, according to a police report.

He told police he was asleep in front of the Gathering, a downtown church at 31 S. Clinton, and two men tried to steal his bike. When he went to recover his bike, one of the subjects shot a gun at him, he told police.

Officers found three to four casings from a 9mm handgun in the area where the victim said he was shot, according to the report. A security camera near the incident provided images helping police identify the two suspects who were arrested.