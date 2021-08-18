journal-news logo
Teens who allegedly shot at homeless man in Middletown: Where their cases stand

Two Middletown teens have been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted shooting of a homeless man downtown. One suspect, pictured, is Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown and the other is a 17 year old. Both are in custody, according to Middletown Police. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)
Two Middletown teens have been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted shooting of a homeless man downtown. One suspect, pictured, is Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown and the other is a 17 year old. Both are in custody, according to Middletown Police. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

By Rick McCrabbLauren Pack
One of the teens who allegedly fired a gun at a homeless man in Middletown had his charge bound over to a Butler County grand jury while the other teen remains in the Butler County Detention Center.

Kyle McCarty, 18, of Middletown, was charged with one charged of aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in the Aug. 2 robbery of a bike.

He had his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon before Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. Sherron bound the case over to the grand jury and amended McCarty’s bond from $100,000 cash, surety, property to $75,000 or 10 percent, according to court records.

The other teen charged, a 17-year-old, was booked into the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center on Aug. 11 and he was remanded back into the center during his initial court appearance.

His pretrial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Monday before Judge Kathleen Romans, according to court records.

They were arrested and charged after allegedly shooting at a homeless Middletown man on Aug. 2 and attempting to steal his bicycle.

The homeless man told Middletown police that two suspects shot at him around 4 a.m. Aug. 2 at 31 S. Clinton St. Two officers patrolling the area said they heard four to five gunshots and they found the man at the corner of South Clinton Street and Reynolds Avenue, according to a police report.

He told police he was asleep in front of the Gathering, a downtown church at 31 S. Clinton, and two men tried to steal his bike. When he went to recover his bike, one of the subjects shot a gun at him, he told police.

Officers found three to four casings from a 9mm handgun in the area where the victim said he was shot, according to the report. A security camera near the incident provided images helping police identify the two suspects who were arrested.

