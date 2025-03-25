Teens help local farmers recharge, replace fire extinguishers

The teens’ success attracted the attention and visit from Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Baldridge, alongside students and Talawanda and Butler Tech staff, took a tour of the classrooms and greenhouse at Talawanda High School, where they explored projects dedicated to agriculture.

According to Butler Tech officials, his visit not only showcased the chapter’s commitment to agricultural education but highlighted their recent achievements through the Farmer Recharge Program, made possible by a grant from the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Baldridge praised the FFA members for their proactive efforts and shared personal anecdotes from his own experiences in agriculture, emphasizing the vast opportunities the field offers.

“Agriculture has been a way of life for many, and seeing young leaders emerge from programs like these is truly inspiring,” said Baldridge.

The Farmer Recharge Program was developed to enhance fire safety for local farmers by providing education and resources. The initiative focuses on fire safety by evaluating, servicing, and replacing outdated fire extinguishers and distributing fire safety kits that include fire blankets, first aid supplies, and other emergency equipment.

A four-year, national study by Rutgers University showed barn fires are a farm owner’s worst nightmare.

Most have tragic results such as the loss of human life, animals, valuable equipment, or the building itself. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimated that during the four-year period 326 deadly barn fires occurred resulting in one death, 10 injuries and $28 million in property damage,

Kari Roberts, Talawanda and Butler Tech FFA advisor, said “with this program, we’ve directly supported our local farmers by ensuring their readiness for fire-related emergencies, which are a significant risk in agricultural operations.”

According to Butler Tech officials, the Farmer Recharge Program involved farmers from the Oxford area bringing 42 fire extinguishers for inspection, with 22 being recharged and 20 retired due to age and wear, with the oldest being from 1963.

This proactive measure has heightened the community’s awareness and preparedness for handling fire emergencies. The program was well-received, sparking interest in making it an annual event to continuously improve local farm safety standards, said Butler Tech officials.