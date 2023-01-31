Teen driver critical after crash with Lakota school bus

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Lesourdsville-West Chester and Yamasee roads in Liberty Twp. The accident involved bus No. 122, which departed from VanGorden Elementary, and one other vehicle, Lakota officials said.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Poff said the driver of the car, 18-year-old Diego Panzo, was trapped in the wrecked silver Nissan Altima, which struck the left front portion of the bus. He was taken to U.C. West Chester hospitcal, then to the U.C. Hospital Main Campus with life-threatening injuries.