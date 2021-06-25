Area teen dies after collapsing on high school soccer field

A Princeton High School student died Thursday night after he suffered an apparent medical emergency and collapsed during soccer conditioning on the field.
The student, identified as 16-year-old Ethan Jovani Trego, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital - Liberty Campus in Liberty Twp., where he died at 9:15 p.m., Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix announced Friday.
After Trejo collapsed, the athletic trainer rendered emergency aid, including CPR, until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton announced in a media statement posted on the district’s website.
“Our Princeton Family, friends, classmates, teammates, coaches and community grieve the loss of a life taken too soon,” Burton said.
The district is offering counseling for student, staff or community members through partnerships from Fernside and Talbert House.
Trejo’s cause and manner of death is pending and an autopsy was performed, according to the coroner’s office.
Burton said additional details will be shared in accordance with the family’s wishes.