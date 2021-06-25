Area teen dies after collapsing on high school soccer field

The student, identified as 16-year-old Ethan Jovani Trego, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital - Liberty Campus in Liberty Twp., where he died at 9:15 p.m., Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix announced Friday.

After Trejo collapsed, the athletic trainer rendered emergency aid, including CPR, until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton announced in a media statement posted on the district’s website.