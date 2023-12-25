Teacher surprised by Middletown community award

The 7th grade English teacher recently received her trophy during a ceremony by officials of Kingswell, a Middletown-based, non-profit Christian organization who yearly honors a series of local individuals for their contributions to the community.

According to a statement from the group: “The Kingswell Impact Gala and Awards were founded back in 2017 to recognize and acknowledge exemplary achievement efforts of people or projects that provide a positive impact and demonstrate excellence throughout the city of Middletown.”

“The Rising Star Award goes to someone who is impacting the community in new and innovative ways. Mrs. Castle was nominated for her work at Middletown Middle School, and her commitment to students and the Middie community.”

Nominations are done anonymously and Castle doesn’t know who suggested her for the honor but she knows it surprised her.

“I’m very humbled to have been given this award and was definitely not expecting it,” she said.

“Teaching is a thankless profession and it’s not often that we get recognized for what we do for our students in a light like this one. However, I wouldn’t have received this award if it weren’t for the wonderful colleagues I’ve worked with who have helped shape me into the educator I am today.”

When news of the award became public, Middletown Middle School Principal Michael Valenti told Castle “your dedication to education … your commitment to mission work and your unwavering support for students are truly inspiring.”

Castle, a veteran of the city schools, is also a top official with the Middletown Teacher Association.

Valenti said her work in that area broadens Castle positive impact beyond her classroom efforts.

“As a leader in the teacher’s union, you have shown remarkable advocacy for the rights and well-being of educators. Your efforts in creating a collaborative and supportive environment have not only strengthened the teaching community but have also set a high standard for collective action and solidarity.”

Moreover, said Valenti, “within the classroom, your impact is felt on a personal level” by students.

“Your dedication to the academic and personal growth of your students is evident, and your support extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of education. Your students are not just learners but individuals who feel valued, encouraged, and inspired to reach their full potential.”