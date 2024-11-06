Tax issue requests for mental health board, libraries and Monroe school winning in early results

The Monroe Local School replacement levy of its existing 3.49-mill bond levy that is expiring is also passing with a vote of 57.5 percent for and 42.55 percent against, according to partial early voting results.

The MidPointe Library’s — with locations in Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Liberty and West Chester townships — additional 1.25 mill levy is getting a negative nod from votes with 55.40 percent for and 56.72 percent against with early tallies.

The Lane Libraries, with locations in Fairfield, Hamilton and Oxford, .75-mill renewal is 57.04 percent for and 42.96 percent against.

Early tallies for the New Miami Streets Levy is 50.4 percent against and 49.6 percent for. The village’s fire levy is 50.54 percent against and 49.46 percent against.