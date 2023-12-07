Talawanda teacher tributes: Local educators recognized

Danielle and Ashley were nominated by Amanda Weatherwax, who says: “Ashley and Danielle always work tirelessly to put on the Homecoming Dance and Parade every year, always in an effort to make a special, memorable time for our Talawanda High School students. Their commitment to these events as well as their work in the classroom is a reason this is a special place to work.”

Jackie Chasteen, Marshall Elementary

Jackie was nominated by Danette Hickey, who says: “Jackie is one of the smartest and most organized teachers I have ever met. Her skill and organization allows for her to teach using best practices each and every day. Jackie builds strong bonds with her students and motivates them to do their very best.”

Amy Kraushar, Marshall Elementary

Amy was nominated by Danette Hickey, who says: “Amy is an excellent teacher who is leading a new team with her usual grace and humor. Amy has boundless energy and she always goes the extra mile for her students. Talawanda is fortunate to have her laying the foundation for her first grade students.”