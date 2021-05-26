Talawanda students use hair-dyeing fundraiser to help teacher battling cancer

“Students have been buying tickets to vote for staff members they’d like to see with pink hair or putting a ticket in for a chance to have their own hair sprayed pink for the day,” said Murray.

“The event has been entirely run by 7th and 8th grade National Junior Honor Society members who were moved to honor their current and former teacher through her cancer battle. The staff and student response and support of this fundraiser has been astounding.”

“We will present Luna Cares with a check for over $1200, and donations are still arriving,” she said.

Talawanda 8th grader and event organizer Addison Greene said “I got involved in this fundraiser because I know family members who have struggled with cancer before.”

“Also since it’s in honor of a teacher here at our school, I thought it would be a really nice thing to do. It also just makes it that more exciting that we get to color our teachers’ hair pink,” said Greene.

“We are donating (funds) to Luna Cares. Ms. Brosey herself has gotten a lot of help from that organization, so she immediately suggested that we donate our money raised to that organization,” she said.

The Oxford office of Luna Cares is still accepting donations directly at its website.