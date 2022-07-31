journal-news logo
X

Talawanda student one of 250 nationwide to win international exchange scholarship

It was a whim of an idea but a local high school student quickly acted on it and now will be spending her junior year living in Germany after winning a nationally prestigious exchange student scholarship. Talawanda High School student Nina Freidline is one of only 250 winners in America of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
It was a whim of an idea but a local high school student quickly acted on it and now will be spending her junior year living in Germany after winning a nationally prestigious exchange student scholarship. Talawanda High School student Nina Freidline is one of only 250 winners in America of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
32 minutes ago

It was a whim of an idea but a local high school student quickly acted on it and now will be spending her junior year living in Germany after winning a nationally prestigious exchange student scholarship.

Talawanda High School student Nina Freidline is one of only 250 winners in America of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Freidline is the first student in Talawanda history to win the international exchange scholarship.

CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament), according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

“As a CBYX scholar, Nina will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language, and everyday life,” said state department officials.

ExploreMiami University grad wins funding for new airline ticket app

“Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites,” according to officials with the CIEE, the Council on International Educational Exchange.

Freidline said her decision to apply, which included writing numerous essays, was an impulsive and last minute one that now has her thrilled about winning.

“It was really a spontaneous decision and I only began researching the scholarship about three weeks before the deadline to apply,” said Freidline, who just turned 17.

“It’s person-to-person and making connections with the citizens of Germany and that is really exciting to me,” who will travel soon to Washington, D.C. for orientation and then fly to Germany.

She will be living and attending school in that country until late June 2023.

Talawanda High School Principal Scott Davie described Freidline as “a talented student and an even better person.”

“She is thoughtful and conscientious both inside and outside of the high school. We are thrilled that Nina has earned this distinction and we are confident that she will thrive in Germany as her intelligence, diligence, and maturity are unmatched. She’s truly a great ambassador of the Talawanda Family,” said Davie.

Freidline said she is anxious to travel and live overseas.

“This is such an amazing opportunity that I didn’t even think I could have as a high schooler.”

In Other News
1
Lakota West’s state champ chooses Nuxhall Miracle League for $1K grant
2
Middletown’s community center gets $7.5 million boost from three...
3
$1M grant to support drug addiction prevention, mental health treatment...
4
City aims to revamp portion of Lindenwald’s business district
5
New West Chester fitness center aims to break record at grand opening...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top