Talawanda student one of 250 nationwide to win international exchange scholarship

“Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites,” according to officials with the CIEE, the Council on International Educational Exchange.

Freidline said her decision to apply, which included writing numerous essays, was an impulsive and last minute one that now has her thrilled about winning.

“It was really a spontaneous decision and I only began researching the scholarship about three weeks before the deadline to apply,” said Freidline, who just turned 17.

“It’s person-to-person and making connections with the citizens of Germany and that is really exciting to me,” who will travel soon to Washington, D.C. for orientation and then fly to Germany.

She will be living and attending school in that country until late June 2023.

Talawanda High School Principal Scott Davie described Freidline as “a talented student and an even better person.”

“She is thoughtful and conscientious both inside and outside of the high school. We are thrilled that Nina has earned this distinction and we are confident that she will thrive in Germany as her intelligence, diligence, and maturity are unmatched. She’s truly a great ambassador of the Talawanda Family,” said Davie.

Freidline said she is anxious to travel and live overseas.

“This is such an amazing opportunity that I didn’t even think I could have as a high schooler.”