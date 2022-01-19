Talawanda Schools close for remainder of week

OXFORD — The Talawanda School District has announced that it will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a staffing shortage.
These days off will be “calamity days” ... meaning the students will not do remote learning and are simply off school. The message Talawanda published thanks parents for understanding.
“Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work through the many challenges we face with COVID-19 and the recent Omicron strain of the virus. We understand that the pandemic continues to be difficult for everyone to manage,” said the district’s post on Facebook today.
“TSD WILL NOT institute a remote learning plan during these two days. Students and staff will return on Monday, January 24, 2022. The extreme substitute shortage that the district is experiencing across all schools and departments is creating many challenges to school service to students and daily operations. The shortages in combination with seasonal illnesses and COVID-19 cases/quarantines has forced the district to shut down our schools for the next few days.
“We have encouraged families throughout the pandemic to have a “PLAN B” in place for childcare, should the district have inclement weather or issues with COVID-19,” the message reads. “Now is the time to implement your family’s PLAN B.”
Butler Tech transportation will still operate, according to the district.
The post is signed by Dr. Edward Theroux, the district’s superintendent.
About the Author