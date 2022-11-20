Talawanda Schools close due to high rate of flu

The Talawanda School District is closing all schools on Monday and Tuesday and has pointed to high rates of flu-related illness for both staff and students as the reason.
There is also a shortage of substitutes, according to Holli Hansel, Talawanda’s director of communications.
People interested in applying to sub with Talawanda are asked to go online to https://cogsubs.com. Substitute bus drivers are also being sought.
Some area school districts are already closed Monday and Tuesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Talawanda is the second district in the region to close due to illness this fall season. On Friday, Lockland Schools in Hamilton County closed due to a high number of staff members being sick.
Recently, doctors with Christ Hospital Network told Journal-News content partner WCPO they are seeing an uptick in flu hospitalizations.
