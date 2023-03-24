Taco John’s to open first of multiple SW Ohio locations in West Chester Twp.

“In the 54 years of existence, Taco John’s has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that’s fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells and, of course, Potato Olés,” Rose said. “We can’t wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand.”

This is the first location for the fast-food chain in the Greater Cincinnati area, and three more locations are expected to open in the Tri-State in the coming months. It’s currently unknown where Meritage Hospitality Group will be opening its other three locations or when exactly they will open.

There three other Taco John’s locations in Ohio: Circleville, Athens and Bellville.