Synchrony brings 300 new jobs to West Chester Twp.

Synchrony Financial will be moving about 300 new jobs with an annual payroll of around $16.5 million to its remote working “hub” in West Chester Twp. this fall.
The township’s Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said Synchrony is leasing space at 9025 Centre Pointe Drive east of the Courtyard Marriott on West Chester Road, but it will not be the traditional office setup, it’s going to be a “hot desk location.”
Lisa Lanspery, senior vice president for External Relations at Synchrony said they leased the 50,000 square-foot facility to house the new and existing employees. They chose West Chester because of “the great strong talent in the area.”
“The interior space will be renovated to align with the company culture that fosters hybrid work and collaboration,” she said. “It will include purposefully-designed spaces with flexible workspaces, dedicated areas for hybrid meetings, training rooms for learning new skills and onboarding, a mother’s room and more.”
She said they don’t disclose employee numbers by state but the majority of their staff are now working remotely.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.4%, nine-year job creation tax credit for the project for generating the new payroll and retaining $182.5 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new location.
Synchrony Bank, under the umbrella of Synchrony Financial, is a leading consumer financial services company that specializes in providing customers with a unique set of financing solutions. The company partners with leading retailers, including co-branded and private label credit cards, promotional financing, and CareCredit for medical expenses.
“The tax credits for Synchrony demonstrate the power of a public-private partnership to build the next generation workforce and drive economic growth,” Lanspery told the Journal-News. “We plan to add 300 new jobs over the next four years. The new roles will focus on operations, digital customer servicing and marketing.”
Townships do not collect income tax unless a business is within a Joint Economic Development District and this property isn’t in a JEDD according to Kanelopoulos, but the new move-in benefits the township regardless.
“The benefit obviously is that they’ve chosen West Chester as the hub for their Ohio employees and it’s going to bring people to stay here in the hotels, use the restaurants, just use all the amenities,” she said. “I definitely think they see this as a place to stay and play and work.”
