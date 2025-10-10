Sweet deals in store for Aglamesis Brothers anniversary weekend

Aglamesis Bros started a summer reading program for the first time this year in 2025 at all three locations. It started in June 2025 and will end at the end of August. Each month, a child 12 and under who reads 12 books in a month can earn a free scoop of ice cream.

Aglamesis Bros started a summer reading program for the first time this year in 2025 at all three locations. It started in June 2025 and will end at the end of August. Each month, a child 12 and under who reads 12 books in a month can earn a free scoop of ice cream. TVHAMILTON/PROVIDED
Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream and Candy is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Hamilton location, and to celebrate, it will host a weekend of sweet deals and special giveaways from today to Sunday.

The Hamilton parlor opened its doors on Oct. 10, 2024, at 304 Main St., and it was a significant event for the company, marking its first expansion in more than 50 years.

The celebration kicks off today when the first 10 customers at the Hamilton shop will receive a $10 gift card for a future visit (with purchase). Guests visiting that day can also enjoy a free second scoop.

The fun continues over that weekend with a raffle for a chance to win free ice cream for a year (one pint per week). Scan the QR code at checkout to enter, and a new winner will be chosen daily.

Aglamesis is also offering its Sincere Perks members a complimentary second scoop with any cone or cup purchase throughout the anniversary weekend.

For more information, please visit www.aglamesis.com.

Customers line up for the grand opening of Aglamesis Bros. Ice Cream & Chocolates in the first new location in 54 years at the corner of Main Street and D Street Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Hamilton.
Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999.