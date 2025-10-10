Sweet deals in store for Aglamesis Brothers anniversary weekend

Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream and Candy is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Hamilton location, and to celebrate, it will host a weekend of sweet deals and special giveaways from today to Sunday.
The Hamilton parlor opened its doors on Oct. 10, 2024, at 304 Main St., and it was a significant event for the company, marking its first expansion in more than 50 years.
The celebration kicks off today when the first 10 customers at the Hamilton shop will receive a $10 gift card for a future visit (with purchase). Guests visiting that day can also enjoy a free second scoop.
The fun continues over that weekend with a raffle for a chance to win free ice cream for a year (one pint per week). Scan the QR code at checkout to enter, and a new winner will be chosen daily.
Aglamesis is also offering its Sincere Perks members a complimentary second scoop with any cone or cup purchase throughout the anniversary weekend.
For more information, please visit www.aglamesis.com.
