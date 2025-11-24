Breaking: Name, Image and Likeness proposal approved by OHSAA schools

Suspected drunk driver charged following Liberty Twp. accident

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Yoan Perez Ventula, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony and charges of obstruction of justice, OVI, driving without a driver’s license and going left of center. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Yoan Perez Ventula, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony and charges of obstruction of justice, OVI, driving without a driver’s license and going left of center. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after a head-on collision in Liberty Twp. Thursday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Yoan Perez Ventula, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony and charges of obstruction of justice, OVI, driving without a driver’s license and going left of center.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Immigration agents also placed a detainer on Ventula due to his immigration status, according to a press release.

ExploreFormer Middletown football great and NFL Hall of Famer congratulates hometown team for qualifying for state semifinals

BCSO and Liberty Twp. Fire and Life Squad were dispatched Thursday at 5:37 a.m. to the 6400 block of State Route 747 on reports of a head-on collision, according to the release.

A car, driven by Ventula, was traveling northbound when it went left of center and hit a car heading southbound.

The driver of southbound car, a 28-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati West Chester hospital, according to the release.

Ventula had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.

Yoan Perexz Ventula, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault, obstruction of justice, OVI, driving without a driver's license and going left of center. BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

ExploreHigh school football: Middletown beats Wayne to reach first state semifinal appearance in school history

There was allegedly an open alcoholic beverage in the car and the driver allegedly had no identification, provided a false name and several dates of birth.

Following his release from UC Medical Center, Ventula was transported to Butler County Jail.

As of Monday morning, Ventula was not listed on the Butler County jail roster.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is leading the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.

In Other News
1
Students rally for new FFA chapter at Madison High School
2
Symmes Road repaving will be paid for by both Hamilton and Fairfield
3
Middletown’s vacant property law unenforced, stalling downtown...
4
Former Middletown football great and NFL Hall of Famer congratulates...
5
Kroger ending remote-work arrangements for local office employees

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.