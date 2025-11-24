Suspected drunk driver charged following Liberty Twp. accident

U.S. Immigration and Customs Immigration agents also placed a detainer on Ventula due to his immigration status, according to a press release.

BCSO and Liberty Twp. Fire and Life Squad were dispatched Thursday at 5:37 a.m. to the 6400 block of State Route 747 on reports of a head-on collision, according to the release.

A car, driven by Ventula, was traveling northbound when it went left of center and hit a car heading southbound.

The driver of southbound car, a 28-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati West Chester hospital, according to the release.

Ventula had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.