Suspected drunk driver charged following Liberty Twp. accident

A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after a head-on collision in Liberty Twp. Thursday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old Yoan Perez Ventula, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony and charges of obstruction of justice, OVI, driving without a driver’s license and going left of center.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Immigration agents also placed a detainer on Ventula due to his immigration status, according to a press release.
BCSO and Liberty Twp. Fire and Life Squad were dispatched Thursday at 5:37 a.m. to the 6400 block of State Route 747 on reports of a head-on collision, according to the release.
A car, driven by Ventula, was traveling northbound when it went left of center and hit a car heading southbound.
The driver of southbound car, a 28-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati West Chester hospital, according to the release.
Ventula had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle.
There was allegedly an open alcoholic beverage in the car and the driver allegedly had no identification, provided a false name and several dates of birth.
Following his release from UC Medical Center, Ventula was transported to Butler County Jail.
As of Monday morning, Ventula was not listed on the Butler County jail roster.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is leading the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Poff at 513-785-1218.
