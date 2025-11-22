High school football: Middletown beats Wayne to reach first state semifinal appearance in school history

The victory sends the Middies (11-2) into next week’s state semifinals against St. Xavier, which beat Elder 42-34 at Paycor Stadium. The site will be announced by the OHSAA.

For two quarters, the rain, field position tug-of-war and two disciplined defenses produced a 0-0 halftime score. Middletown’s defense forced punt after punt, while Wayne (9-4) countered with a pair of takeaways, including a second-quarter interception from Derrick Stinnett.

Then it was all special teams for the next 20 seconds.

Vann took the second-half kickoff 89 yards to give the Middies a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kick, Wayne’s Jamier Averett-Brown answered with a 91-yard return to tie it — an unprecedented back-to-back jolt in a game otherwise defined by stops.

“We gave up the kick return and we lost momentum,” Middletown coach Kali Jones said. “We had to find ourselves. We had to dig deep and find a spark.”

The game remained 7-7 entering the fourth before special teams swung the momentum again. A shanked Middletown punt set Wayne up at the Middie 41. The Warriors capitalized when quarterback Kye Graham hit Averett-Brown for a touchdown, giving Wayne a 14-7 lead with 9:19 left.

Middletown responded quickly, but a fumble halted what looked like a promising drive. The Middies’ defense held firm again, and as a Wayne punt bounced near midfield, Vann alertly scooped it up on the hop and raced deep into Warrior territory.

“Instinctive,” Jones said. “That bounce … that might have been the play of the game. He’s a cowboy, man. He put Middletown on his back today.”

A couple plays later, Demetrian James powered in from eight yards out to tie it 14-14 with 4:58 remaining.

On Wayne’s next possession, Middletown’s Wyman Carr snagged a diving interception, giving the Middies possession near midfield. Middletown churned the clock, drove inside the 5, and Vann muscled in from two yards out to give the Middies a 21-14 lead.

Vann then intercepted Wayne’s last desperation pass, securing the historic win.

Jones said the performance — especially after multiple special-teams errors — showed the resilience he has preached since arriving in Middletown a couple years ago.

“We were a resilient bunch today,” Jones elaborated. “Scoreless at halftime, rain, weather — adapt and overcome. We unified. We did not implode. All the hard work, discipline, focus — it all came to fruition.”

Asked what it meant to deliver the city’s first-ever state semifinal appearance, Jones didn’t hesitate.

“I’m really happy for the community,” he said. “I’m really proud to be the coach and have this opportunity. We earned this.”

Vann, who scored twice and made two huge special teams returns, said the team felt comfortable despite the scoreless first half.

“We knew we were going to have an opportunity on special teams,” Vann said. “Everybody blocked their butt off and I was able to score.”

Even after Wayne answered immediately, Vann said the Middies never lost confidence.

“They got some dudes too, but I trusted my team,” Vann said. “We’ve worked for this all year.”

Bringing the first state semifinal trip home, Vann said, “feels great.”

“We’ve got the whole city behind us,” Vann added. “We’re going to bring it back to Middletown.”

Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes Jr. said he was proud of his team’s effort and the seniors who helped guide the Warriors back to regional contention.

“Just thank you,” Mukes said of his message to his players. “Thank you for allowing me to have a part in their life. They made plays when they had to.”

Mukes said his team understood the toughness of the matchup.

“You expect a game like this,” he said. “You appreciate that. For me, it’s time to reflect and be thankful.”