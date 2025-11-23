Former Middletown football great and NFL Hall of Famer congratulates hometown team for qualifying for state semifinals

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tito Paul, right, tries to bring down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chris Carter during their game in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday Nov. 12, 1995. Minnesota won the game in overtime 30-24. (AP Photo/Scott Troyanos)

Former Middletown High School football player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter congratulated his hometown team on qualifying for the state semifinals for the first time ever.

“Congratulations to my hometown high school, for the first time ever qualifying for the state semifinals. @midtownmiddies," Carter said in a X - formerly known as Twitter - post.

The Middies beat Wayne High School’s football team 21-14 in Friday’s Division I, Region 2 final at Trotwood-Madison.

Middletown's Ace Cooper runs the ball after a reception during their Division I Regional football final against Wayne Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Trotwood Madison High School. Middletown won 21-14 to advance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown will face St. Xavier’s football team Friday in the semifinal at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Here is a list of other games.

Carter is known as Ohio State University’s first All-American wide receiver and he played for the football team Buckeye’s from 1984 to 1986.

He graduated from Middletown High School in 1984.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.