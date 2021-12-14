Suspect wanted in area vehicle thefts last seen in Oxford

The sergeant who responded said the driver of the red pickup truck seemed to be the same suspect as in several recent thefts from motor vehicle reports the department had received.

The Jeep Liberty was found in an apartment building parking lot on College Corner Pike at 9:27 p.m. by another officer conducting a motor vehicle patrol. The vehicle was identified by a large window sticker on the rear window and piece of paper underneath the passenger-side wiper blade.

The officer who found the vehicle walked around it to confirm it was not occupied and the description matched the one involved in the earlier pursuit. It was confirmed as a vehicle stolen from Ross Twp.

A resident of the apartment complex said he heard squealing tires and looked out of his window to see the Jeep Liberty nearly hit a parked vehicle and then stop. The driver then fled into the woods. He was described as a white male with dirty blonde hair, wearing a tan coat. He said this had occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The Jeep was towed and impounded to be processed by detectives later.