Suspect in Middletown shooting files motion for immunity, citing self defense

Pro se means “for oneself,” though when a defendant has a lawyer, as Collier did when he filed the motion, the court cannot consider motions filed only by the defendant.

Collier’s memo, which he hand wrote, claims his use of force was “justified” to prevent harm to a third party and is protected by law.

The memo also details the circumstances of the incident:

On June 16, 2025, the defendant and five friends were at a bar in Butler County, Ohio. Upon leaving, one female friend was attacked by two females and one male. The defendant observed the male assailant hitting the female victim with an unknown object. To prevent harm to the female friend and victim, the defendant charged a firearm in defense of the female victim.

Referenced in the memo is Ohio Revised Code 2901.09, which provides immunity from criminal prosecution when a person uses force in self-defense or defense of other under circumstances that justify such force.

The court has not made a decision on whether to have a hearing for the motion, according to Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress.

Additionally, two defense attorneys have withdrawn from Collier’s case. The most recent appointed attorney, Keith Fricker, filed a motion to withdraw as counsel Wednesday, citing a “breakdown of communication,” according to the motion to withdraw.

There is a withdrawal hearing set for Jan. 28.

Collier remains in Butler County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The codefendant in the case, Dy’Shonna Goins, 28, of Dayton faces five counts of felonious assault — all second-degree felonies.

Goins was released on bond in September following a reduction from a $375,000 bond to a 10 percent, $100,000 bond with GPS monitoring required.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Charges stem from the June 16 shooting in the parking lot of a bar on Elliott Drive in Middletown. There were four involved in the shooting, including Collier and Jones.