Surveyors find Fairfield man’s body near creek

By Staff
8 minutes ago

Springdale police told local media the body of a 19-year-old high school student was found near a creek in a large wooded area.

The body of Sebastian Sente Ruiz, of Fairfield, was found just before noon on Tuesday in an area between Princeton Pike and the eastbound ramp to Interstate 275.

He was found by surveyors working in the area, according to police.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy of Ruiz’s body.

Police reported to media the preliminary investigation did not show signs of a traumatic injury.

Ruiz was a senior at Princeton City Schools, and Superintendent Tom Burton said in a statement, “Our hearts are with Sebastian’s family and loved ones as they process this tragic loss. We have a deep concern for the safety and well-being of our students, families, and educational community.”

Burton advised the community in his statement that they will provide support for students, and the Princeton City School District Crisis Intervention Team and staff from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Talbert House, and Fernside will be made available to staff and students when they return from the Thanksgiving break.

