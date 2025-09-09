Survey open on concept plan for Liberty Twp.’s Wilhelmina Park

That’s why an online community survey has been developed and will be open through Sept. 24. The survey is available at www.liberty-township.com.

The four-page document ask residents to rate their desirability on a number of proposals of the plan – from standard or natural playground to fitness stations and disc golf course. There is also space for residents to make suggestions on amenities they’re like to see at the park.

“We’re at the zero point right now. This (open house) was just a way to start dialogue,” said Trustee Steve Schramm.

Consultants MSP Design Inc. worked with township officials to come up with a concept plan unveiled at the end of June.

It included additional walking trails, exercise stations, shade structures, restrooms, open play area and natural playground.

No fields for competitive play were included because of the park’s location within the Dutchland Woods subdivision. However, pickleball courts and a disc golf course were penciled in as possibilities.

“I was telling everyone it’s not going to look like it looks now,” Schramm said.

“For those who don’t want it to change, it’s going to change (but) we don’t know what that means (yet).”

Once input from the open house, survey, and staff are compiled, the concept plan will be finalized and presented to trustees for acceptance.

A general discussion on funding various aspects of the plan is expected as a special Oct. 9 meeting when township officials and trustees will gather at the administration building for a special meeting tentatively set for 2 p.m. to review the 2026 financial plan.

The 2026 budget will be presented and reviewed at the trustees Nov. 5 regular meeting, tentatively set to begin at 4 p.m. It was moved from the regular Nov. 4 meeting which falls on election night.