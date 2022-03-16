Surprise: Former Liberty Twp. trustee unknowingly receives top award from chamber

“Everybody knew,” she said, chuckling at the friendly deception.

“It was definitely a surprise and an honor,” said Matacic, who was this year’s winner along with Bob Wiwi, a longtime executive at CG&E (now Duke Energy) who has nearly a decade as President of the Mercy Foundation.

The Walter Eppley Lifetime Member Award is presented to member who consistently exhibits dedication and commitment to The Chamber Alliance. The award was named in 1996 for Eppley, a longtime chamber member and the award’s first recipient, who exemplified these qualities.

Matacic credited those who have worked with her for years in accepting the award.

“You don’t do these things alone. It takes a team to do what you do … and that is what has motivated me to do a lot of the things I have done,” she said.

Hinson, who leads a chamber that is the third largest in southwest Ohio, said “we are extremely proud to have presented the Walter Eppley Lifetime Member Award to Christine Matacic.”

“In addition to her decades of public service as a Liberty Township Trustee, Christine consistently dedicated her time and boundless energy to our chamber, including serving as both a committee chair and member of our board of directors, and we have benefitted greatly from her many contributions.”